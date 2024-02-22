Pipedrive’s Unique Internship and Mentoring Program, School of Code, Is Expanding to Prague, Czechia

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipedrive, the easy and effective sales CRM for small businesses, today announced the launch of Pipedrive School of Code Prague (Czechia). With a complete curriculum based on the Pipedrive tech stack, the program is designed for people with little to no work experience and with a strong motivation to start a career in the tech industry. The aim is to lower the gap between educational achievement and real-world experience and enhance career opportunities for young people.





After two successful pilot projects in Estonia, Pipedrive is expanding its flagship internship program abroad for the first time. Home to Pipedrive’s third-biggest development center, hosting the program in Prague was the next logical step in developing the scope of the project and making it a global initiative. “Prague’s tech scene is blooming and the city has become one of Europe’s innovation hubs. We wanted to replicate School of Code’s success in other locations and we’re curious to test the program in Prague and discover untapped talent to potentially join the team,” said Mykhailo Dorokhov, Engineering Learning & Development Lead at Pipedrive and one of the creators and mentors of the program.

“The digital transformation of businesses is faster than ever before and it is a great opportunity for many companies. However, adopting new technologies tends to increase the learning gap in ICT education. Without hands-on practical training, it’s disproportionately harder for young people to enter the job market and keep up with the competition. The internship should be a full experience. It will allow participants to dive not only into the depths of the technology we work with at Pipedrive but also learn about the culture, history and the people who create this magic on a daily basis. We aim to encourage participants to explore software development by combining intensive training with hands-on real-world tasks,” continued Dorokhov.

The third season of School of Code Prague will be hosted by key mentor Natalie Zacharova, a software engineer who has worked at Pipedrive Prague for two years. “I’ve been lucky enough to experience both sides of the mentor-mentee relationship. I know how important it is to jump into the tech world with an open mind and a can-do attitude. However, it’s equally important to support young people throughout their journey, helping them transition to new heights and not letting them forget about staying curious about everything along the way. I’m very excited about the School of Code coming to Prague and the opportunity to start a new chapter in my career,” said Zacharova.

The intensive internship lasts for 11 weeks and combines theoretical knowledge with real hands-on projects that participants will tackle in the company’s Prague office. The participants will have intensive training on TypeScript, databases, back-end and front-end development. In addition to learning the basics of software development, the internship and mentoring program enables participants to practice teamwork and collaboration in a real-world team setup with modern agile processes and solve problems as close to actual work experience as possible. A total of 10 people will be admitted to the program and the internship is paid. The entire internship is held in English.

The pilot program was launched in 2022 in Tallinn, Estonia, and a year later in Tartu, Estonia. The feedback from the participants and internally from other teams involved in the project has been extremely positive and encouraging. Additionally, out of 18 participants, Pipedrive has hired 10 people now working as junior software engineers.

More information about the program here.

