Pipedrive Wins Sammy Awards 2024: Best CRM Solution

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipedrive, the easy and effective sales CRM for small businesses, today announced it won Best CRM Solution at the 2024 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards (aka Sammys) by the Business Intelligence Group.





“We are incredibly honored to receive the award for Best CRM Solution at the 2024 Sales and Marketing Awards. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and user-friendly solutions that empower sales teams to achieve their goals. At Pipedrive, we strive to continuously improve our platform to meet the evolving needs of our customers, and this award motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the CRM space. Thank you to our dedicated team and our loyal users for making this achievement possible,” said Dominic Allon, CEO at Pipedrive.

“We are honored to recognize Pipedrive for their achievement in the CRM category,” stated Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at Business Intelligence Group. “Their innovative solution is empowering businesses to gain deeper customer insights and optimize sales and marketing strategies.”

The Sales and Marketing Technology Awards recognition follows the recent introduction of Pipedrive AI, an advanced suite of generative AI-powered tools designed to accelerate growth for small businesses. Leveraging OpenAI’s capabilities and our own proprietary AI software, this new collection of five tools aims to eliminate manual tasks in sales, streamline communication, and close deals more efficiently. By saving time, enhancing performance, and enabling smarter decision-making, Pipedrive AI supports over 100,000 customers in optimizing their sales processes.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. With the help of experienced business executives, the organization’s scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. The Sammy Award program recognizes global leaders, technologies, and organizations creating solutions to overcome the obstacles companies face connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the easy and effective sales CRM that drives small business growth. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the US. The company is backed by majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, and DTCP. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

