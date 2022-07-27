Pipedrive Welcomes Its 1000th Employee to Accelerate the Growth of a Multi-Product Company

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipedrive, the sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, celebrates its 1,000th employee milestone today. With continued momentum, Pipedrive moves forward with double-digit hiring goals in its ten offices, globally, to support innovation and the launch of exciting new products.





The 1,000th employee is returning Pipedriver, Jüri Tomingas. He joins as a Senior Product Manager in the Tallinn office, Estonia, saying, “the mix of interesting challenges, new bold product development concepts, and awesome people lured me back.”

Pipedrive’s global team celebrates diversity. The company represents more than 50 nationalities, and half of the executive team and more than 40% of the whole company are women. “Diverse and talented teams and a remarkably open culture have been Pipedrive’s key to global success from day one. Reaching the growth milestone of one thousand employees reminds us that amazing things will happen with the right people and intentions behind it,” said Tanya Channing, Chief People and Culture Officer (CPCO) at Pipedrive. “These thousand people are on a joint mission to empower small businesses to succeed, grow, and thrive even in challenging times.”

Channing acknowledges that talent management has never been so closely linked to companies’ strategic goals as it is today. According to Gartner, the total number of skills required for a single job has been increasing by 10% year-over-year since 2017. “With huge shifts in talent and work models, companies are going through challenging but exciting times. Besides smart talent acquisition for growth, reskilling and upskilling are the key areas that lay a foundation to the sustainable culture of innovation. These are the trends driving Pipedrive’s continued talent acquisition strategy supporting the growing product portfolio.”

Pipedrive, once only a software developer for the sales function, is becoming a multi-product company. Recently Pipedrive expanded its product offering with Campaigns, simple email marketing software, bringing sales and marketing teams onto one platform. This year the company will launch a number of powerful yet easy-to-use products to cover the whole revenue cycle, allowing users to access the tools they need for growing their business and hitting demanding revenue goals.

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the U.S. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

