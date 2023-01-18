Pipedrive reveals its evolved customer-driven 2023 product roadmap to help small businesses grow

Small businesses seek automated and customizable solutions for revenue growth during economic downturn

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, today reveals its enhanced product roadmap for 2023. The roadmap is fully driven by understanding our customers’ needs through a variety of touch points, including feedback received from an internal program “The Voice of Customer”. As a result, Pipedrive 2023 product updates focus on the real needs of sales professionals, further boosting small business’ revenue growth, despite uncertainty during the recession.

“We know the pains of sales professionals and their processes, and want to turn them into gains. With the changing economy, our customers are pushed to move further, and we want to ensure that our easy-to-use, smart and effective tools help them convert challenges into business opportunities. Pipedrive’s customer-driven approach for 2023 is all about echoing the voice of our customers and helping them remain agile and thrive in this competitive environment,” said Shaun Shirazian, CPO, Pipedrive.

Over the last year, Pipedrive has been thoroughly analyzing feedback from its customers and incorporated it within the product development plans. The key areas in 2023 that small businesses look for within CRM software are automated and customizable features that enable growth and sophisticated reporting tools.

A few Pipedrive product updates to look forward to in 2023:

Enable sales teams to close more deals, faster, by automating and scaling lead engagement. Email and omnichannel inbox that allows multiple email account syncing for better visibility, inbox sharing and tighter collaboration between sales reps and teams. Users can see chats from emails, WhatsApp and Facebook in one place – Pipedrive – plus enjoy improved email sync reliability and delivery. Automated email sequences that free sales reps’ time to chase more leads, reduce human error and increase deal probability with timely, precise follow-ups. Automated assignment (now in Beta) that reduces time spent on manually distributing high volumes of leads to the right owners, increasing chances of closing a deal.



See the full picture and make data-driven calls with instant deep-dive reporting on the entire sales funnel. Richer email reporting to give a better overview of engaged clients. New report types (contacts, custom fields) give sales reps a comprehensive understanding of their client base. Additional visual cues to improve readability. Option to create quick copies of dashboards , reports and set goals reduces manual work.



Tailor the CRM to your business and customize it to match the buyers’ journey. Easier management of busy pipelines with flexible customizations , sorting and deal grouping . Pipeline-specific fields, field permissions and quicker navigation to improve team focus. Automatic field formulas and data validation that save time. Enhanced products (services) inventory management .



About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the US. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

