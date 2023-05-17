Pipedrive Launches Power Plan For Small Businesses Looking to Scale Operations; Announces Professional Plan Upgrades

New Pipedrive Power Plan tackles SMBs’ biggest pain points and enables larger teams with project management tools, enhanced automations, and phone support

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipedrive, the easy and effective sales CRM for small businesses, today announced its new ‘Power’ plan to meet the specific needs of scaling businesses and drive more value from their CRM. Power features include more automation, flexibility and support when businesses are managing their busy pipelines and complex team structures.

Small businesses make up the vast majority of companies in the US – accounting for 99.9% of US firms1, showcasing the vital importance of SMBs driving the economy. Managing rapid growth is a huge hurdle for small businesses2 and when scaling operations, companies face several new specific challenges that they did not have in the early growth stage: higher need for team collaboration and team management. SMBs have a better chance achieving success if they have the tools and technology purpose built for scale.

Heidrun Luyt, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Pipedrive, emphasizes the crucial role of adaptable software in scaling businesses and ensuring they gain a competitive edge. “At Pipedrive, we always prioritize our customers’ needs and goals in the product development process. We understand that, as businesses scale and expand, their sales teams require advanced features for collaboration, customization, flexibility, security, and automation. To maximize Pipedrive’s customer value, our new Power plan specifically caters to scaling businesses, providing easy and effective sales CRM tools that fully support their growth journeys throughout their scaling phases.”

Pipedrive makes it simple and affordable for businesses to drive revenue without the steep price tag that comes with competitive CRM solutions. Pipedrive’s new Power ‘Best Value’ plan includes the following premium features:

Project planning, tracking and delivery – to map out complex projects directly in Pipedrive with the company’s new Kanban board view. People can create to-do lists with tasks and subtasks and easily track projects with labels, custom fields and filters.

– to map out complex projects directly in Pipedrive with the company’s new Kanban board view. People can create to-do lists with tasks and subtasks and easily track projects with labels, custom fields and filters. Phone support and CRM implementation – users will benefit from personalized training showing how to implement Pipedrive into their specific processes and systems. Companies with the Power plan can request and schedule follow-up phone support.

users will benefit from personalized training showing how to implement Pipedrive into their specific processes and systems. Companies with the Power plan can request and schedule follow-up phone support. Scalable control of account permissions and visibilities – businesses can better facilitate and enable collaboration with five times as many custom permission sets, custom visibility groups and teams.

– businesses can better facilitate and enable collaboration with five times as many custom permission sets, custom visibility groups and teams. High usage limits, making it ideal for increasingly busy pipelines and complex team structures – people will have up to 200,000 open deals and 500 custom fields per account, plus 250 custom reports and 90 active automations per user.

In addition to adding the fifth plan, today’s announcement includes upgrades to Pipedrive’s existing Professional plan. These upgrades involve the addition of pipeline-specific and formula fields, as well as automatic assignment and deal card customization. The changes come amid Pipedrive’s mission to build stronger relationships with their customers and add value differentiation.

In summary, starting from today, Pipedrive offers its customers five plans taking into account their size, needs and complexity of their sales cycles:

Essential: Sales teams new to CRMs

Advanced: Small sales teams looking to automate

Professional: Established sales teams looking to optimize

Power: Cross-department sales teams with more complex operations

Enterprise: Enterprise companies looking for no limits

To learn more about Pipedrive’s latest pricing plans, visit: www.pipedrive.com/en/pricing.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the easy and effective sales CRM that helps small businesses grow. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the US. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, as well as Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

