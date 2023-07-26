Pioneering Plant-Based CEOs from Wicked Foods, Hodo, ZeroEgg, and Eat for the Planet to Keynote Day Two of Plant Based World Expo

Keynote panelists will discuss how their businesses have adapted over time and the future opportunities in a maturing industry. Plus, the latest programming and exhibitor highlights.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Plant Based World Expo, September 7-8, 2023 at the Javits Center in New York is pleased to announce the Day 2 Keynote: “Plant-Based Foods in 2023: Lessons in Resilience and Collaboration.” This must-attend session will be moderated by Nil Zacharias, Founder of Eat For The Planet and features panelists Liron Nimrodi from ZeroEgg, Pete Speranza from Wicked Foods, and Minh Tsai from Hodo Foods.





During the keynote, attendees will discover the remarkable journey of the plant-based food industry and gain valuable insights from a panel of industry leaders representing various plant-based food categories and stages of growth. Join us for an engaging conversation as these experts share their diverse perspectives on how their businesses have adapted over time, shedding light on prospects for the maturing plant-based food space. This keynote session will leave you equipped with the knowledge and inspiration to navigate the dynamic landscape of plant-based food in 2023 and beyond.

“Since 2019, we’ve been at the forefront of the plant-based food movement and our conference programming reflects the evolution and maturation of the industry,” said Ben Davis, Content Chair​ and Strategic Advisor at Plant Based World Expo. “We’re bringing together some of the most innovative and brightest minds in the plant-based industry to share their expertise and offer real-world case studies and best practices designed to help attendees successfully develop, source and distribute plant-based products, and gain insights they won’t find anywhere else.”

This year’s Plant Based World Expo Conference Program has been carefully curated to help retailers, foodservice operators and other industry professionals advance their businesses in the plant-based sector. Two distinct Conference tracks make it easy to find topics related to specific businesses:

Executive Summit : New this year, the Executive Summit is designed for industry professionals to learn from industry leaders and pioneers who are shaping the future of the plant-based sector, including a world-class lineup of speakers from companies including Before the Butcher, Green Boy Group, Whole Foods Market, and Purple Carrot. Highlighted sessions include: The Next Generation of Plant-Based Proteins Pioneer – Launch – Scale: Growing a Successful Food Service Business Retailer Collaborations – Merchandising Best Practices to Optimize Category Sales

Open to all attendees, this is an opportunity to learn about what’s important to key buyers from foodservice and retail. Features speakers from the Food Marketing Institute, Sodexo, JBH Advisory Group, Target, and more. Topics include:

In addition to the two PBW Conference tracks, Plant Based World Expo features the following must-attend educational opportunities from the expo floor:

The Culinary Theater is where attendees can get a taste for how to use many of the products on the show floor. Watch professional chefs mix it up and show how to make a variety of cuisines from around the world.

is where attendees can get a taste for how to use many of the products on the show floor. Watch professional chefs mix it up and show how to make a variety of cuisines from around the world. Learning Garden Theater is a must attend for anyone looking to gain a deeper understanding of industry trends and innovations.

The 2023 Plant Based World Expo Conference Program was created in partnership with the Plant Based Foods Association and Eat For the Planet. All sessions are programmed with guidance from the world-class PBW Advisory Council and Buyers Council.

Plant Based World Expo (PBW) is North America’s only 100% plant-based event designed exclusively for foodservice and retail professionals, distributors, investors, and manufacturers. PBW combines a world-class conference with an exhibition showcasing thousands of innovative plant-based food products and brands from around the world, plus high-level networking and tasting opportunities. More than 200 exhibitors and more than 4,000 people are expected to attend this year.

