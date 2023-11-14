Pioneering AI innovation from RWS Offers Near Human-Quality Translation

RWS invites enterprises to register for Evolve beta programme

CHALFONT SAINT PETER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RWS today announces the beta launch of Evolve, a pioneering linguistic AI innovation by Language Weaver that harnesses the power of secure neural machine translation, linguist-verified quality estimation and large language models. This unique combination of human and artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize translation processes by significantly reducing the time it takes to achieve near human-like quality output.

The patent-pending capability of Evolve first analyzes Language Weaver’s initial translation of the content, checks the quality and suggests areas where the translation can be further improved. It then uses a large language model, fine-tuned by Language Weaver’s linguistic experts, to target those parts of the content that require further edits and automatically delivers a better translation of that content – in near real-time. Designed with security in mind, Language Weaver ensures that client content and information remain confidential throughout the process.

RWS’s in-house language specialists and data scientists have been involved in every step of Evolve’s development. Language Weaver’s pioneering innovation will enable companies to benefit from a platform that achieves human-like translation quality, almost instantly, significantly reducing the time required for a human-in-the-loop during the translation process. This allows language specialists to focus their skills and cultural expertise on content that requires their attention.

As a result of RWS and Language Weaver enabling greater translation volumes and faster turnaround times, organizations will be able to benefit from these efficiencies in several ways. High tech companies can improve the global product experience across all touchpoints; retailers can improve their customer experience to increase global revenue; and highly regulated industries can gain greater confidence through increased translation accuracy.

Thomas Labarthe, President of RWS Language and Content Technology, explains the significance: “The AI market is booming and, while novel use cases based on generative AI spring up every day, few have Evolve’s potential to meaningfully transform an organization’s ability to engage with international audiences at scale. This is the natural next step in the evolution of Language Weaver and is a true example of the powerful benefits of combining the best of artificial and human intelligence.”

Early beta customers of Evolve include technology giant Dell and other leading companies across a variety of industries.

Notes to editors

Businesses with a need for accelerated high-quality localization can find out more about Evolve and register for the beta programme here.

Read our blog which includes further information about the underlying technology from RWS that underpins Evolve.

About Language Weaver

Language Weaver is RWS’s secure Neural Machine Translation platform, combining cutting-edge machine learning, advanced artificial intelligence capabilities and linguistic expertise. As a linguistic AI platform, Language Weaver provides highly accurate, real-time translation across more than 3,500 language combinations.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we’ve been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 40+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world’s top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune’s 20 ‘Most Admired Companies’ and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

Contacts

Denis Davies



ddavies@rws.com

07917 243 565