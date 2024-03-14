Home Business Wire Pioneer Power to Host 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference...
Pioneer Power to Host 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET

FORT LEE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) (“Pioneer”), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of electrical power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions, today announced that management will host a conference call on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss Pioneer’s 2023 fourth quarter and year-end financial results with the investment community. Company will release results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 on Monday, April 1st after the markets close.


Anyone interested in participating should call 1-800-267-6316 if calling within the United States or 1-203-518-9783 if calling internationally. When asked, please reference confirmation code Pioneer.

A replay will be available until Monday, April 8, 2024 which can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 if calling within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 11155248 to access the replay.

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1662001&tp_key=d705ac3c63.

About Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets. To learn more about Pioneer, please visit its website at www.pioneerpowersolutions.com.

Contacts

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

