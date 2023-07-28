Pioneer Landscape Centers Launches eCommerce Capabilities for Bulk Landscape and Hardscape Materials

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pioneer Landscape Centers, a regional supplier of landscape and hardscape materials in the western U.S., has launched a new eCommerce site and a handy mobile app that enables customers to see what products are available at each site and to order materials in bulk.





“When consumers buy bulk bark or rock at a big box store, they get a pallet of bagged material,” said Craig Mauk, Pioneer’s chief operating officer. “We’re giving people the ability to buy rock and mulch by the ton or yard and to spare themselves the hassle of opening bag after bag of product. Plus, the savings over local garden stores are substantial when buying in bulk.”

The new eCommerce site and app can be easily found at www.pioneerco.com and supports both iOS and Android platforms. Both the eCommerce site and the app allow customers to see exactly what material is available at nearby Pioneer retail centers and to order products for either delivery or pick-up.

The new eCommerce site and app have been enhanced to give customers easily accessed and valuable information. For homeowners and others who aren’t landscape professionals, the site has educational features. Each product is shown in at least three different product photos plus a lifestyle shot that shows what the product looks like in an outdoor setting. The products also have detailed descriptions, ideas on how to use them and pricing, so people with little landscaping background can learn which materials fit various applications.

Finally, “do-it-yourselfers” will benefit from the order history they’ll build online. When it’s time to freshen up mulch or fill in holes with some landscaping rock, the eCommerce site and app will show customers what they bought before so they know what to reorder.

For contractors, the eCommerce site and app allow them to check product availability, order materials and save time with speedy pick-up or scheduled delivery. On the business end, the new eCommerce capabilities also let contractors see past invoices and current statements, as well as the ability to request credit increases. Registered Pioneer contractors will also see special pricing for their accounts.

“Online ordering spares our customers from having to come into the store to see if we have what they need. They can tell from the website,” Mauk said. “This new eCommerce capability will be a huge time saver for contractors and consumers alike.”

“Pioneer’s focus on innovation has culminated in this new customer-centric offering and exemplifies Pioneer’s commitment to providing a top-notch customer experience,” Mauk concluded.

About Pioneer

Established in 1968, Pioneer is a leading distributor of landscaping and hardscaping materials in the western United States. With production facilities in Colorado and Arizona, Pioneer operates 34 retail distribution centers and a fleet of over 250 trucks, making Pioneer uniquely positioned to serve commercial, wholesale and residential customers.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gabrielle Puccio



Pulse8 PR



gabriellepuccio@outlook.com

(919) 610-6694