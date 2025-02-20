Pinterest to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced today that Bill Ready, CEO, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The session is scheduled for March 6th, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. PST / 11:30 a.m. EST.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be publicly available on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterest.com.

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a visual search and discovery platform where people find inspiration, curate ideas, and shop products—all in a positive place online. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has over half a billion monthly active users worldwide.

