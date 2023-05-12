<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Pinterest to participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications...
Business Wire

Pinterest to participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced today that Bill Ready, CEO will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The session is scheduled for May 23, 2023 at 7:10 AM PST (10:10 AM EST).

A live webcast will be publicly available on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the same website for 30 days following the completion of the event.

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is the daily visual inspiration platform people around the world use to shop products personalized to their taste, find ideas to do offline and discover the most inspiring content. People have saved more than 390 billion Pins across a range of interests from building a home office to cooking a new recipe and planning a vacation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 460 million monthly active users worldwide. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

Contacts

Press
Tessa Chen

press@pinterest.com

Investor Relations
Neil Doshi

ir@pinterest.com

Articoli correlati

Another Record: Terran Orbital-Developed PTD-3 Enables 200 Gigabits per Second Space-to-Ground Optical Link

Business Wire Business Wire -
The NASA Satellite is Revolutionizing Space-to-Ground CommunicationsBOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LLAP #TerranOrbital--Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), (“Terran Orbital” or “the...
Continua a leggere

Sarcos Announces Appointment of Laura Peterson as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Former Boeing executive and current member of Sarcos board of directors brings decades of leadership experience as Company enters...
Continua a leggere

JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) announced that on May 12, 2023, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Another Record: Terran Orbital-Developed PTD-3 Enables 200 Gigabits per Second Space-to-Ground Optical Link

Business Wire