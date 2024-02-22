Home Business Wire Pinterest to Participate at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced today that Bill Ready, CEO, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The session is scheduled for March 6th, 2024 at 7:15 a.m. PST / 10:15 a.m. EST.


A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be publicly available on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com.

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is the visual inspiration platform where people come to search, save, and shop the best ideas in the world for all of life’s moments. Whether it’s planning an outfit, trying a new beauty ritual, renovating a home, or discovering a new recipe, Pinterest is the best place to confidently go from inspiration to action. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has 498 million monthly active users worldwide. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

