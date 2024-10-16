Home Business Wire Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results
Business Wire

Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results for the third quarter 2024 on Thursday, November 7th, 2024 after market close. The company will host its quarterly conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.


A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a visual search and discovery platform where people find inspiration, curate ideas, and shop products—all in a positive place online. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has over half a billion monthly active users worldwide.

Contacts

Press
Tessa Chen

press@pinterest.com

Investor Relations
Andrew Somberg

ir@pinterest.com

Articoli correlati

L3Harris Introduces New Autonomous Ground Vehicle

Business Wire Business Wire -
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) debuted its new autonomous reconnaissance and security vehicle system, Diamondback™, at the Association of the...
Continua a leggere

Intel and AMD Form x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group to Accelerate Innovation for Developers and Customers

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading tech companies to collaborate on architectural interoperability and simplify software development across the ecosystem; luminaries Linus Torvalds and...
Continua a leggere

Leonardo DRS Awarded Contract to Deliver Additional Mission Equipment Packages for New SGT Stout Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense Platforms

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced that it has been awarded a contract by General Dynamics Land Systems...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php