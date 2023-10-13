Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Monday, October 30th, 2023 after market close. The company will host its quarterly conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.





A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

