Home Business Wire Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results
Business Wire

Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Monday, October 30th, 2023 after market close. The company will host its quarterly conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.


A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is the visual inspiration platform where people come to search, save, and shop the best ideas in the world for all of life’s moments. Whether it’s planning an outfit, trying a new beauty ritual, renovating a home, or discovering a new recipe, Pinterest is the best place to confidently go from inspiration to action. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has 465 million monthly active users worldwide. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

Contacts

Press
Tessa Chen

press@pinterest.com

Investor Relations
Neil Doshi

ir@pinterest.com

Articoli correlati

Marti Reports 2023 First Half Results; Investing in Scaling Ride-Hailing

Business Wire Business Wire -
ISTANBUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marti Technologies, Inc. (“Marti” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye’s mobility super app, today announced its financial...
Continua a leggere

Comcast Expands Broadband Network to Pelahatchie, Mississippi

Business Wire Business Wire -
Underserved homes and businesses in Mississippi now have access to the internet through Comcast Residents now have access to the...
Continua a leggere

InterVenn Biosciences Announces the Publication of Early Detection of Advanced Adenoma and Colorectal Cancer in Gastroenterology, the Flagship Journal of the American Gastroenterological Association

Business Wire Business Wire -
InterVenn’s Serum Glycoproteome Profiling resulted in Sensitivities of 90.9% for Advanced Adenoma without High Grade Dysplasia, 85.7% for Advanced...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php