Home Business Wire Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results
Business Wire

Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results for the second quarter 2024 on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024 after market close. The company will host its quarterly conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.


A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a visual search and discovery platform where people find inspiration, curate ideas, and shop products—all in a positive place online. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has over half a billion monthly active users worldwide.

Contacts

Press
Tessa Chen

press@pinterest.com

Investor Relations
Andrew Somberg

ir@pinterest.com

Articoli correlati

Primoris Services Corporation Receives Project Awards Valued at Approximately $1.2 Billion

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced several awards with a combined value of...
Continua a leggere

1stDibs to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 6, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1stdibs.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: DIBS), a leading marketplace for extraordinary design, plans to release its second quarter 2024...
Continua a leggere

Frontier Expands High-Speed Fiber Internet to 1 Million Homes and Businesses in Connecticut

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR): What we did: Frontier expands access to more than 1 million homes and businesses across...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php