Pinterest Investor Day to Take Place September 19, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will hold an Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The event will be held live at Pinterest’s headquarters in San Francisco and feature presentations by Pinterest’s CEO Bill Ready, CFO Julia Donnelly, as well as other leaders from across the company as they provide updates to the company’s long-term strategy, followed by live Q&A.





A link to the live webcast, replay, and presentation slides will be available on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at investor.pinterestinc.com.

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is the daily visual inspiration platform people around the world use to shop products personalized to their taste, find ideas to do offline and discover the most inspiring content. People have saved more than 390 billion Pins across a range of interests from building a home office to cooking a new recipe and planning a vacation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 460 million monthly active users worldwide. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

Contacts

Press

Tessa Chen



press@pinterest.com

Investor Relations

Neil Doshi



ir@pinterest.com