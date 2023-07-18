Pinger Named to Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces for Millennials List

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pinger, the company behind the popular TextFree, Sideline and Index communications apps, today was named to Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces for Millennials 2023 list based on the analysis by the Great Place to Work organization. Pinger has also been recognized as a Fortune 2023 Best Small and Medium Workplace in the Bay Area and ranked 9th in the U.S. on the most recent Fortune Best Small Workplaces list.





To determine the best workplaces for millennials, Fortune teamed up with the Great Place To Work organization which surveyed companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. and received 1.3 million survey responses. Of those, nearly 500,000 responses were received from millennials at companies who were eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials list.

“We’re proud to have earned this recognition,” said Greg Woock, co-founder and CEO of Pinger. “Millennial employees, like most employees, want purpose in their work and a culture that support their values and need for balance between personal and professional life. As a company, we strive to deliver on this every day.”

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with feedback, real-time reporting, and insights to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by its mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All.

Learn more about Great Place to Work at www.greatplacetowork.com.

About Pinger

Pinger started the communication app revolution in 2005 by enabling smartphones to send free texts. Today, Pinger apps power billions of conversations that connect consumers, solopreneurs, and small businesses. Pinger’s products—TextFree, Sideline and Index—have been downloaded over 160 million times and have sent and received more than 200 billion texts.

Pinger is headquartered in San Jose, California, with remote staff throughout the United States and Europe.

Learn more about Pinger and its apps at www.pinger.com.

Follow Index by Pinger on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn

Pinger, TextFree, Sideline and Index are trademarks of Pinger, Inc. Great Places to Work, Fortune and the Fortune Best Small and Medium Workplaces for Millennials, are trademarks or registered trademark of their respective owners.

Contacts

Pinger



Harry Pforzheimer



Press@Pinger.com

1-408-271-5700

Information Arts



Andrea Grindeland



Pinger@InfoArts.com

1-650-416-1509