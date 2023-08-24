Pinal County Federal Credit Union Wins 2023 Tekkie Award in the Category of “Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning”

PCFCU’s partnership with Agent IQ recognized for its measurable success, efficient AI automation and self-service capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agent IQ, the pioneer in digital relationship banking providing personal banker engagement and AI-supported self-service, is pleased to announce that Pinal County Federal Credit Union (PCFCU) has been named a Finopotamus 2023 Tekkie Award winner in the category of “Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning.”





Partnering with Agent IQ, PCFCU launched the service in approximately six weeks to rapidly deploy three member-facing services: a web chat on public-facing websites, the PCFCU Connect mobile app and the AI-powered self-service enablement for web chat. Notably, the PCFCU Connect app allows team members to become digitally available to prospects and members anytime and anywhere by utilizing AI to respond to simple requests, provide employee guidance and recommendations, and analyze user conversations, promoting greater transparency and insight into members’ needs. Within weeks of deployment, PCFCU saw approximately one-third of all web chat engagements resolved without employee involvement, while 70% of all conversations now occur on the app as opposed to the web chat.

“We are excited to be named a Tekkie winner as this is a testament to our member-centric engagement model, blending the efficiency of AI automation and self-service options with the necessity of human interaction and creativity,” said Tiffany Tipton, VP, Organizational Development for Pinal County Federal Credit Union. “Agent IQ understands the best approach to modern relationship banking is through utilizing AI/ML to augment the human banker; not replace them, and PCFCU Connect prompts greater transparency between our members and employees, leading to a more fulfilling banking experience.”

“We are pleased to congratulate our friends at PCFCU for winning a Tekkie award, as well as their dedication to their members in meeting the growing consumer demand for a more digitally consistent banking experience,” said Slaven Bilac, CEO & Co-Founder at Agent IQ. “The solution ensures the best user experience by seamlessly integrating the importance of human empathy with the speed and efficiency of computer intelligence, providing a real-time digital connection between members and associates while also empowering members to select and engage with a preferred personal associate for all their financial needs across any digital channel; just like they are used to engaging with their family and friends.”

PCFCU was also named a Future Branches Innovators Awards finalist in the category of “Most Effective Tech Implementation,” and continues to track real ROI.

About Agent IQ

Agent IQ is the pioneer in digital relationship banking, providing personal and persistent customer engagement solutions supported by a powerful built-in AI that supports bankers and strengthens customer relationships. Blending the best of human emotion and empathy with the speed and efficiency of computer intelligence, the Lynq™ platform empowers FIs with the ability to provide proactive support and real-time insights to improve customer satisfaction, enhance service efficiencies, and increase profitability, while reducing the cost of serving. For more information, visit www.agentiq.com.

