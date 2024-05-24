Pidgin Named President’s Award Winner in 2024 NEACH Excellence Awards

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pidgin, a secure real-time payments platform built for the future of payments, was named the winner of the President’s Award in NEACH’s 2024 Excellence Awards. The NEACH Excellence Awards showcase outstanding payments contributions in leadership, products or services to the financial industry and beyond. Winners were announced at the 2024 Payments Management Conference, held May 19-21 at Foxwoods Resort in Ledyard, CT.





Managed and judged by NEACH, the Excellence Awards program is one of New England’s most prestigious honors, recognizing individuals and organizations in the payments space. Financial institutions and financial services companies can showcase their ideas, whether big or small, that transform payments through innovation, dedication and excellence. Specifically, the President’s Award recognizes a financial services company that has made significant achievements in the development, implementation or advancement of electronic payments for the benefit of a financial institution or its customers.

Pidgin was chosen as this year’s President’s Award recipient based on its role in connecting financial institutions to instant payment networks, and for continually advocating and educating the industry on the benefits of faster payments. Pidgin is designed to help banks of all sizes embrace faster payments now and in the future, no matter how payments evolve. Pidgin serves as a central connection point to the FedNow Service and other faster payment networks, allowing financial institutions to easily deliver instant payment options to their customers for a variety of use cases. The platform facilitates the exchange of data between a financial institution’s core processing system and relevant third-party apps, including digital platforms, as well as the staff and account holders, and payment networks to route and process payments.

“As financial institutions prepare for the future of electronic payments, they need a strategic partner who will help them make the shift to real-time transactions – from navigating the technology requirements to adjusting treasury operations and onboarding to networks like the FedNow Service,” said Abhishek Veeraghanta, founder and CEO of Pidgin. “Oftentimes, bank and credit union executives also need strategic guidance around product and service offerings powered by real-time payments, and at Pidgin, we’re here to support all these needs. We’re honored to be recognized by NEACH for our contributions to the payments space this year, and we look forward to continuing to drive meaningful change for financial institutions across the nation.”

About Pidgin

Pidgin is a new, innovative and secure faster payments ecosystem, enabling financial institutions, business owners and individuals to process transactions faster and with lower fees. Engineered to deliver innovation both today and in the future, no matter how payments evolve, Pidgin allows financial institutions to send and receive faster payments almost instantly, but in a more secure way than virtual wallet alternatives. When using Pidgin, money is kept within the financial institution, as opposed to a holding account owned by a fintech provider. For more information, please visit www.pidgin.net or follow them on Twitter @PidginPayments and LinkedIn.

