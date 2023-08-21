PicnicHealth Announces Entry into Market for Oncology-Focused Real-World Data

Company announces multi-year strategic partnership with AstraZeneca to accelerate early breast cancer evidence development and research

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PicnicHealth, a patient-centered health technology company, today announced its entry into the real-world data market for oncology. Drawing from its success working with chronic disease patients to create robust datasets, the company aims to advance oncology research using a similar model by working directly with people living with cancer to collect and structure their medical records data. PicnicHealth is actively exploring partnerships to develop new patient cohorts for several early-stage cancers including breast, colorectal, bladder, and prostate cancers, where real-world longitudinal datasets can help researchers understand and evaluate the impact of different interventions.





PicnicHealth also announced a multi-year partnership with AstraZeneca to advance real-world data development for early breast cancer (stages I-III). PicnicHealth will build an innovative registry to generate longitudinal real-world data from a cohort of consenting U.S. patients diagnosed with stage I-III breast cancers. The registry, which is open for enrollment, will empower participants by organizing and centralizing their complete medical record into an easy-to-use portal, while also enabling patients to contribute their de-identified data to advance breast cancer research.

“The inherent strengths of PicnicHealth in organizing and synthesizing longitudinal patient journeys that span multiple health care providers and care sites make us an ideal partner to patients facing early-stage cancer diagnoses,” said Noga Leviner, CEO and Co-Founder, PicnicHealth. “Our partnership with AstraZeneca leverages the strengths of the PicnicHealth solution, as we will help collect and structure medical records data from the wide range of care experiences common in early breast cancer including primary care, surgery, radiology, and oncology along with patient-reported outcomes data.”

“Existing breast cancer datasets focus on care provided within the oncology specialist setting, but don’t necessarily paint a complete picture of the patient’s journey before cancer, their early journey being diagnosed with cancer, or their experience after cancer,” said Carlos Doti, MD, Vice President, Head of US Oncology Medical Affairs for AstraZeneca. “Through our partnership with PicnicHealth, we hope to better understand the full patient experience, address new research questions, and ultimately improve patient outcomes and the overall experience of people living with breast cancer.”

Every year, more than 1.7 million people are diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. Advances in early detection and cancer treatment have helped improve overall survival rates for many cancers and have reduced annual U.S. cancer deaths to less than 600,000.1

“With more individuals surviving cancer, it is critical that the health care community is able to understand the full journey of a patient with cancer – from early signs that something is amiss, through diagnosis, treatment, and long-term survival,” said Dan Drozd, MD, Chief Medical Officer at PicnicHealth. “Advancing research requires big-picture data illustrating long-term patient experiences and outcomes which one can only collect and compile by working directly with patients.”

PicnicHealth is a healthcare technology company that partners directly with patients to build deep real-world datasets. The company leverages state-of-the-art machine learning, combined with human curation, to port complete medical records into an easy-to-use online application. The platform gives patients unprecedented access to and control over their medical records and, with their consent, the opportunity to contribute this valuable data to further scientific research. Founded in 2014 by Noga Leviner and Troy Astorino, the company partners with dozens of the world’s largest biopharma companies and academic research institutions. Learn more at PicnicHealth.com and picnichealth.com/research-platform.

