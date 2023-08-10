Physical Security Industry Leader John Moss Joins Identiv as Senior Advisor to Board of Directors and CEO

Founder of pioneering security technology companies Software House and S2 Security will help guide Identiv’s next-generation physical security strategy





FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), has appointed John Moss, a highly respected business leader in the physical security industry, as a Senior Advisor to its Board of Directors and CEO. Mr. Moss will advise Identiv on its product development and go-to-market strategies.

Mr. Moss founded Software House, an early entrant in the integrated physical security industry, in 1981. Today, Software House, as a unit of Johnson Controls International, remains a prominent brand. In 2002, Mr. Moss formed S2 Security, whose visionary, web-based plug-and-play systems remain a market-leading product line as part of Carrier Global Corporation’s LenelS2 business unit.

“We are pleased to welcome John to Identiv as our Senior Advisor,” said Steven Humphreys, Identiv CEO. “His experience identifying strategic opportunities and growing security technology businesses into industry leaders is exactly aligned with our mission. Our team is very excited to be working with him.” James Ousley, Chairman of the Board, added, “We are enthusiastic to have John join the Identiv team. As interest in our comprehensive physical security platform continues to grow, we are fortunate to have John advising us on the strategic direction of our security business.”

“I am impressed with the people, culture, and technology at Identiv,” said Mr. Moss. “I will be working on a comprehensive strategy to extend Identiv’s leadership in our industry while developing exciting new technology.”

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

