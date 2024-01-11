Home Business Wire Phreesia’s Post-Script Engagement named one of PM360’s 2023 Most Innovative Technologies
WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia is pleased to announce that the healthcare marketing industry trade publication PM360 has named the Post-Script Engagement, Phreesia’s new medication adherence solution, to its list of 2023 Most Innovative Marketing Technologies or Services.


Over the last decade, PM360’s annual Innovations Issue has spotlighted the pharma industry’s most innovative companies, products, strategies, services and more. Phreesia’s Post-Script Engagement offering was one of 56 overall honorees, chosen from hundreds of submissions, and one of just 8 technologies or services to be recognized for marketing innovation.

PM360 highlighted the Post-Script Engagement’s ability to supply patients with resources to adhere to their medication as soon as their prescription is written, whether for the first time or a refill. The engagement delivers curated content to patients in a secure manner when their consent is on file, after an appointment.

We’re honored to receive this recognition for Post-Script Engagement and the opportunity it’s introduced to reach patients with the tools they need to start and stay on treatment,” Kristin Roberts, VP of Product Management, said. “Phreesia is proud to offer Post-Script Engagement as part of a medication adherence product suite that supports patients, providers and life sciences partners.”

In addition to supporting patients with starting or staying on treatment, the Post-Script Engagement survey measures how likely they are to fill their prescription, PM360 noted. The insights generated from the engagement’s intent-to-fill survey help doctors tailor their interactions with patients to address their unique adherence challenges head-on.

At Phreesia, we’re committed to helping patients take a more active role in their care and ultimately improve health outcomes,” David Linetsky, SVP, Life Sciences, said. “We’re very proud that Post-Script Engagement not only supplies patients with the resources they need to take their medications as prescribed, but also facilitates tailored doctor-patient conversations that can help eliminate barriers to treatment.”

About Phreesia

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, health plans, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled more than 120 million patient visits in 2022—more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S.—scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

