Phreesia’s Hilary Hatch Named a “Disrupter” in PM360’s ELITE 100

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia is pleased to announce that Hilary Hatch, PhD, Phreesia’s Chief Clinical Officer, has been named as one of the 2023 PM360 ELITE 100 by healthcare-marketing trade publication, PM360.

This year’s ELITE 100 were chosen from among 500 submissions across 19 categories. The PM360 ELITE Awards recognize individuals and teams who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry. Winners are selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their career accomplishments and the influence they’ve had on the industry. As a psychologist and passionate champion of the patient voice, Dr. Hatch was honored in the Awards’ “Disrupters” category, which celebrates leaders who aren’t afraid to disrupt the status quo and change the way the industry operates.

Dr. Hatch oversees Phreesia’s clinical programs, research partnerships and best practices for implementation of patient reported outcomes (PROs) and social determinants of health (SDOH) screening on Phreesia. Since Phreesia’s acquisition of Insignia Health, Dr. Hatch also has led the development of best practices related to the Patient Activation Measure® (PAM®)—a tool licensed exclusively by Phreesia subsidiary Insignia Health that assesses patients’ knowledge, skills and confidence integral to managing their own health. PAM is backed by research demonstrating that when patient activation increases, clinical outcomes improve, patient satisfaction with care increases and healthcare costs are reduced. The National Quality Forum (NQF) has endorsed a performance measure based on PAM, and it is currently being used as a quality measure in multiple Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) models.

“ It’s an honor to be recognized among this group of transformative leaders in healthcare,” Dr. Hatch said. “ I’m incredibly proud of all that Phreesia has accomplished in using patient-reported data to understand what matters most to patients and to help them become more actively engaged in their health.”

Dr. Hatch and the clinical team have partnered with numerous nonprofit organizations and academic institutions on innovative uses of Phreesia’s survey data to promote public good. In June 2021, Dr. Hatch was published as a co-author in the New England Journal of Medicine alongside experts from the Commonwealth Fund and the City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health & Health Policy for their research insights into COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. She also co-authored a series of real-time reports with researchers from Harvard University and the Commonwealth Fund on outpatient visit volume and telehealth use during the COVID-19 pandemic that informed policy at the height of the public-health emergency. A frequent speaker on the value of self-reported race/ethnicity and SDOH data, Dr. Hatch was selected to participate in the NQF’s 2022 Leadership Consortium focused on identifying opportunities to improve the collection and use of SDOH data.

“ We’re thrilled to see Hilary awarded this well-deserved honor from PM360,” said David Linetsky, Phreesia’s Senior Vice President, Life Sciences. “ Her dedication to transforming how digital innovation can support care delivery, engage patients and drive better health outcomes is central to shaping our mission as a company and has been truly inspiring for all of us privileged to work alongside her.”

About Phreesia

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, health plans, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled more than 120 million patient visits in 2022 – more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S. – scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

