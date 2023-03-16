<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Phreesia’s Dan Nathan Named as a Top Software CTO of 2023
Business Wire

Phreesia’s Dan Nathan Named as a Top Software CTO of 2023

di Business Wire

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, is proud to announce that Dan Nathan, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, has been named to The Software Report’s list of the Top 25 Software CTOs of 2023.

Honorees were selected based on a proven record of high performance in leading teams to deliver solutions that streamline operations, improve efficiency and interpret data, enhancing overall business operations. This year’s list of 25 CTOs represent the driving force behind their companies’ technical capabilities, ensuring software product functionality and effectiveness.

As technology continues to change and disrupt the way we do business, the importance of having a skilled and visionary CTO cannot be overstated,” The Software Report said in its announcement. “The CTOs being recognized on this year’s awardees list have made significant contributions to their organizations proven by a track record of success.”

In his role, Nathan oversees Phreesia’s core and integration platforms, and is responsible for the company’s Patient Intake, Data Center Operations, Site Reliability Engineering and Analytics teams. Phreesia facilitates more than 100 million patient visits annually, and Nathan’s hands-on leadership has helped propel the company’s growth and success as a leading patient intake management platform. Nathan joined Phreesia nearly 16 years ago, serving as an Architect and then Vice President of Engineering before being named CTO in 2019.

It’s truly an honor to be recognized by The Software Report as one of the Top 25 Software CTOs,” said Nathan. “At Phreesia, we strive to help patients take a more active role in their care and improve health outcomes, and I’m proud to lead a team that is focused on driving this mission forward.”

For more information on Phreesia, visit www.phreesia.com.

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency. For more information, visit Phreesia.com.

Contacts

Media:
Nicole Gist

nicole.gist@phreesia.com
407-760-6274

Articoli correlati

Dhaka Bank Plugs into TSLC’s Global AI/ML Platform to Transform Bangladesh’s Consumer Lending Landscape

Business Wire Business Wire -
Dhaka Bank’s revolutionary digital lending app eRin, powered by CASHe Alliance’s industry-leading technology, announced its commercial launch on March...
Continua a leggere

Cyngn Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
First revenue as a public company from autonomous vehicle development contracts Ended 2022 with $22.6 million in unrestricted cash and...
Continua a leggere

PagerDuty Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fourth quarter revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $101.0 million Fourth quarter GAAP operating loss of $26.5 million, non-GAAP operating income...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Dhaka Bank Plugs into TSLC’s Global AI/ML Platform to Transform Bangladesh’s Consumer Lending Landscape

Business Wire