Phreesia’s Audrey Gato Named as a Top Woman Leader in SaaS

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, is proud to announce that Audrey Gato, Vice President of Client Solutions, has been named to The Software Report’s list of the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2023.





Honorees were chosen based on their leadership and contributions to the Software-as-a-Service industry. This is the sixth consecutive year a female leader from Phreesia has been named to the list. Previous Phreesia awardees include Allison Hoffman, General Counsel; Kristin Roberts, Vice President of Product Management; Kharen Hauck, Vice President of Marketing; Amy VanDuyn, Senior Vice President of Human Resources; and Sara DiNardo, Vice President of Client Solutions.

“ The distinguished women featured on this year’s list hold diverse leadership roles such as CEOs, CFOs, CROs, CMOs, and Presidents, showcasing a broad spectrum of expertise. What unites these award recipients is their adept leadership within some of the most transformative and impactful SaaS companies in the industry. Through their demonstrated excellence, they highlight that robust and innovative leadership is instrumental in fostering the success and rapid adoption of top-notch software solutions within the globalized digital economy,” The Software Report said in its announcement.

In her role as Vice President of Client Solutions, Gato oversees client implementation and account management for Phreesia’s payer and managed service offerings, including pre-sales activities, implementation, workflow optimization and new product launches. She also leads client efforts around clinical programs such as the Kidney Care Choices (KCC) Model and Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS). She is a dynamic leader at Phreesia who has held various senior positions throughout her eight years at the company, including VP, Strategic Initiatives; VP, Market Development; VP, Customer Success; and Director, Business Development. Before working at Phreesia, she led IBM’s strategy projects and managed the go-to-market strategy for an optimized portfolio of products.

“ It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the Top Women Leaders in SaaS,” said Gato. “ At Phreesia, we work tirelessly to introduce new initiatives and products that help best serve our clients and the healthcare industry as a whole. Our teams are led by so many accomplished women and I’m proud to join several of my colleagues in receiving this distinction.”

About Phreesia

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, health plans, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled more than 120 million patient visits in 2022–more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S.–scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

