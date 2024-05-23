Phreesia’s Amy Patel Named One of PM360’s 2024 ELITE 100

ALL-REMOTE COMPANY/WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia is pleased to announce that the healthcare marketing industry trade publication PM360 has named Amy Patel, MPH, Director of Analytics, as one of its 2024 PM360 ELITE 100.





Recognizing the most influential people in healthcare and life sciences, the PM360 ELITE 100 Awards honor individuals and teams who have made a significant impact on the industry. Patel, who has more than 15 years of experience in healthcare data, analytics and market research, was recognized in the awards’ analytics category, which celebrates leaders who translate a multitude of research and numbers into actionable insights.

As Director of Analytics at Phreesia, Patel is the leading force behind the delivery of tailored health content and campaigns to millions of patients each month on Phreesia’s platform. Overseeing the Analytics and Insights (AI) and Business Intelligence teams, Patel is responsible for audience definition and segmentation, as well as in-depth measurement and analysis of campaign performance and pacing strategy. Her efforts help ensure that Phreesia’s healthcare and life sciences clients not only reach the right patients with relevant health content but also understand the positive impact that that content has on health outcomes.

“ I’m honored to be recognized by PM360 alongside such an exceptional group of healthcare and life sciences leaders,” said Patel. “ I’m incredibly proud of my teams’ contributions to the delivery of data-driven campaigns on platform and the way we support Phreesia’s vision of helping every patient take an active role in their care.”

In addition to translating data and research safely collected on Phreesia’s platform into actionable insights for clients, Patel also leverages this information to identify growth opportunities for Phreesia’s business. She works cross functionally with the company’s Product and Data Integration teams, among others, to continue evolving Phreesia’s opportunities to deliver relevant content to patients in a privacy-first manner.

“ We’re thrilled to see Amy awarded this well-deserved honor from PM360,” said David Linetsky, Phreesia’s Senior Vice President, Life Sciences. “ At Phreesia, we’re committed to helping patients take a more active role in their care and ultimately improving health outcomes. Amy’s work is vital to our ability to understand the patient experience and securely engage patients in ways that help reduce their barriers to care.”

About Phreesia

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, life sciences companies, payers and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled approximately 150 million patient visits in 2023—more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S.—scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

Contacts

Carly Helfand



chelfand@phreesia.com

332-910-6768