Phreesia’s Alicia Cowley and Natasha Vega Named to MM+M’s ‘Women to Watch’ for 2024

ALL-REMOTE COMPANY/WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia is pleased to announce that the healthcare marketing industry trade publication MM+M has named Alicia Cowley, MD, MBA, Director of Clinical Content, and Natasha Vega, MS, Senior Client Experience Manager, to its Women to Watch class of 2024.





Now in its ninth year, the program honors healthcare marketing executives who have significantly impacted their organizations—and the industry at large—during the past year. Cowley and Vega were two of just 23 women to receive the “Women to Watch” distinction this year.

“ We’re thrilled to be able to showcase the leaders whose creativity and spirit set the bar high, both internally and among their peers,” MM+M Executive Editor Larry Dobrow said in the publication’s announcement.

Cowley and Vega both fill instrumental roles in supporting Phreesia’s vision of helping every patient take an active role in their care. Since she joined in 2020 as Phreesia’s first-ever physician on staff, Cowley has helped launch several digital tools designed to inform and activate patients in their healthcare decisions. By contributing her clinical expertise to Phreesia’s on-platform campaigns, Cowley’s work directly informs the tailored content patients receive to support better communication with their providers and close gaps in care.

“ It’s truly an honor to be recognized in MM+M’s ‘Women to Watch’ program, spotlighting the vital role of women executives in driving organizational and industry-wide impact,” said Cowley. “ Empowering women in the workplace amplifies diverse perspectives and encourages our solutions to be inclusive, which is what we strive for at Phreesia. We’re committed to inclusivity and empowering diverse patient populations to be active participants in their care.”

As a Senior Client Experience Manager at Phreesia, Vega is a driving force supporting the company’s life sciences business and partnerships—helping manufacturers, media agencies, advocacy organizations and more deliver tailored, one-to-one messaging to the right patients at each point along their healthcare journey. She brings nearly a decade of experience working in healthcare media buying to her leadership role at Phreesia. Before joining Phreesia, she most recently served as a Healthcare Practitioner (HCP) Director of Activation at OMD USA, across the Boehringer Ingelheim account.

“ Helping patients become advocates in their own healthcare journey is one of the things I love most about my job,” said Vega. “ My passion for health equity is what drew me to my new role at Phreesia, where I support our clients’ important initiatives to help facilitate conversations that bridge the gap between HCPs and patients. I’m honored to be recognized by MM+M as a Woman to Watch alongside such a remarkable and accomplished group of women leaders.”

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, life sciences companies, payers and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled approximately 150 million patient visits in 2023—more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S.—scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

