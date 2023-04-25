<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Phreesia Sets Release Date for Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Results
Business Wire

Phreesia Sets Release Date for Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Results

di Business Wire

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) (“Phreesia”) today announced that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results after the close of market trading on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Phreesia will issue a press release announcing its quarterly results and the company’s quarterly stakeholder letter, both of which will be posted on its investor website at ir.phreesia.com. Phreesia will then hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal first quarter results starting at 5 PM Eastern Time on the same day.

To participate in the company’s live conference call and webcast, please dial (888) 350-3437, or (646) 960-0153 for international participants, using conference code number 4000153, or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of ir.phreesia.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, health plans, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled more than 120 million patient visits in 2022 – more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S. – scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Balaji Gandhi

Phreesia, Inc.

investors@phreesia.com
(929) 506-4950

Media:
Nicole Gist

Phreesia, Inc.

nicole.gist@phreesia.com
(407) 760-6274

Articoli correlati

RSA Conference 2023 Announces Annual Award for Excellence in the Field of Mathematics

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#RSAC--RSA Conference™, the world’s leading cybersecurity conferences and expositions, today announced the winner of the RSA Conference...
Continua a leggere

Coupang to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday,...
Continua a leggere

Lattice ORAN Solution Stack Wins 2023 Edison Award for 5G Advancements

Business Wire Business Wire -
HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LSCC #5G--Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice ORAN™ solution...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

RSA Conference 2023 Announces Annual Award for Excellence in the Field of Mathematics

Business Wire