Phreesia Recognized as One of Modern Healthcare’s “Best Places to Work in Healthcare” for a Seventh Year

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This is the seventh time Phreesia has been named to the list.

“ Phreesia is committed to fostering a positive workplace for our employees, and we’re thrilled to once again be named one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare,” said Amy VanDuyn, Phreesia’s SVP of Human Resources. “ We strive to offer an inclusive culture, pathways for growth and leadership, strong benefits and more, and we couldn’t be prouder to have those efforts recognized.”

This award program honors 150 U.S. healthcare companies and organizations throughout the industry that empower employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products and services. The program uses employee surveys to gather feedback and evaluate organizations across a range of different areas, including culture, leadership, benefits and overall satisfaction.

“ An uncertain economy, staffing shortages and increasing demands for flexibility and remote work opportunities are forcing every business in the industry to focus on attracting and retaining talent in unprecedented ways,” said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. “ The 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want—and need—today. The healthcare industry is going through a period of extraordinary change. Having the right people in place is more critical than ever, and the winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success.”

