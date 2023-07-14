Phreesia Names Lisa Egbuonu-Davis to its Board of Directors

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia is pleased to announce it has named Lisa Egbuonu-Davis, M.D., MPH, MBA, as the newest member of its board of directors, effective July 13, 2023. Dr. Egbuonu-Davis is the former Vice President, Medical Innovations for DH Diagnostics, LLC, an affiliate of Danaher Corporation, where she provided medical advice to influence research, partnership and investment strategy across Danaher’s diagnostic platform businesses.





“ Throughout my career, I’ve seen the benefits of using patient-reported data to inform how to better care for patients first-hand,” said Dr. Egbuonu-Davis. “ I pride myself on being an advocate for healthcare transformation, and I am truly excited by Phreesia’s vision to improve health outcomes by leveraging data. I look forward to bringing my unique perspective from years in both pharmaceuticals and diagnostics to support the company’s ongoing success.”

Dr. Egbuonu-Davis brings broad strategic and operational experience in pharmaceuticals, public health and consulting, including expertise in developing and implementing research, commercialization and investment strategies for a variety of patient populations. Prior to her time at DH Diagnostics, she served as Vice President, Global Patient Centered Outcomes and Solutions at Sanofi, Inc., where she created patient programs, services and tools to enhance adherence and health outcomes in patients with chronic conditions. In this role, she leveraged Phreesia’s Patient Activation Measure to strategically identify intervention needs for patient support services for optimal health outcomes. She also previously served as Vice President of U.S. Medical Operations at Pfizer, leading clinical and outcomes research.

“ We’re honored to welcome Dr. Egbuonu-Davis to our board,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. “ She has a strong reputation of integrating science and business to improve health outcomes, and her expertise will be an immense asset to our organization.”

For more information on Phreesia, visit www.phreesia.com.

About Phreesia



Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, health plans, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled more than 120 million patient visits in 2022—more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S.—scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

Contacts

Media:

Nicole Gist



nicole.gist@phreesia.com

407-760-6274

Investor:

Balaji Gandhi



investors@phreesia.com

929-506-4950