Phreesia Named to The Software Report’s “Top 100 Software Companies” for the Second Consecutive Year

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, is pleased to announce it has been selected by The Software Report as one of the “Top 100 Software Companies of 2023.” The annual program evaluates companies based on a range of factors, including product functionality, innovative capabilities, environmental, social and governance (ESG) involvement, and long-term viability, among others. This is the second year in a row that Phreesia made the list. Other awardees this year include Adobe, Groove and Pantheon.


It’s an honor to be recognized as part of this impressive list of software companies,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. “We feel strongly that our investments in our products and people are furthering our mission to activate patients in their care and drive better health outcomes, and we’re extremely proud to be known as a SaaS innovator in the healthcare space.”

In its announcement, The Software Report called awardees “companies to watch,” noting that “irrespective of the company’s size or age, this year’s awardees are making a significant impact on the software industry within their specific domains, all while providing exceptional value to their customers.”

For more information on Phreesia, visit www.phreesia.com.

About Phreesia

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, health plans, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled more than 120 million patient visits in 2022–more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S.–scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

Contacts

Phreesia Media Contact:
Maureen McKinney

mmckinney@phreesia.com
773.330.8908

