Phreesia Joins Call to Action to Improve Adult Vaccination Rates

More than three in four adults are missing routinely recommended vaccines and, due to preventive care put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, low vaccination rates have worsened. The mission of the campaign is to encourage healthcare providers to take action to improve the implementation of adult vaccination recommendations to protect adults from preventable illness, disability and death. The campaign has 45 organizations in support of the call to action, including Adult Vaccine Access Coalition, American Medical Association (AMA), American Pharmacists Association (APhA), National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention and National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID).

“ We’re thrilled to be part of this call to action that gives preventive care, like getting recommended immunizations, the importance it deserves,” said Alicia Cowley, MD, Director of Clinical Content at Phreesia. “ Supporting patients in taking a more active role in their care and giving them the resources they need to make informed decisions is at the heart of what we do at Phreesia, and we’re so proud of our work to help more adults get vaccinated.”

Phreesia’s vaccine management tools support healthcare organizations by collecting critical information, engaging patients about immunizations, and saving staff time. Within the last few years, Phreesia has delivered over 20.7 million messages to adults to encourage conversations with care teams about recommended vaccines.

According to a survey conducted on the Phreesia platform, over 31% of respondent patients exposed to these messages found the information mostly or all new, and over 35% were very or extremely likely to ask their doctor about the vaccine. As a result of these solutions, Phreesia has helped healthcare organizations increase immunization rates for the following vaccines: Influenza; Pneumococcal; Human papillomavirus (HPV); Shingles; Tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap); COVID-19 and Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

In a January 12 editorial in the Annals of Internal Medicine about the need for better communication to help address low immunization rates, the authors pointed to Phreesia’s platform as an example of a tool that goes beyond simply informing patients.

“ We need innovative solutions to foster shared decision making,” the authors said in the editorial. “ Phreesia, a company that engages with patients in more than 1 in 10 of all U.S. health care appointments, modified its patient interface to promote adult vaccination at the ‘touch point’ of a medical visit. This effort resulted in 20 million patient prompts for recommended adult vaccines. In a follow-up survey, one third of [respondent] patients indicated their intent to get vaccinated.”

