Phreesia Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

ALL-REMOTE COMPANY/WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) (“Phreesia” or the “Company”) announced financial results today for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2024.





“ I am tremendously proud of our team’s commitment to our growth and profitability1 objectives.” said CEO and Co-Founder Chaim Indig.

Please visit the Phreesia investor relations website at ir.phreesia.com to view the Company’s Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 Stakeholder Letter.

Fiscal First Quarter Ended April 30, 2024 Highlights

Total revenue was $101.2 million in the quarter, up 21% year-over-year.

Average number of healthcare services clients (“AHSCs”) was 4,065 in the quarter, up 23% year-over-year.

Healthcare services revenue per AHSC was $18,243 in the quarter, down 3% year-over-year. See “Key Metrics” below for additional information.

Total revenue per AHSC was $24,900 in the quarter, down 2% year-over-year. See “Key Metrics” below for additional information.

Net loss was $19.7 million in the quarter compared to net loss of $37.5 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.1 million in the quarter compared to negative $13.8 million in the same period in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 2024 was $79.5 million, down $8.0 million from January 31, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

We are updating our revenue outlook for fiscal year 2025 to a range of $416 million to $426 million from a previous range of $424 million to $434 million. The updated revenue range incorporates the accelerated wind-down of a clearinghouse client relationship. For additional information regarding this client relationship refer to the Stakeholder Letter filed together with this earnings release. The revenue range provided for fiscal 2025 assumes no additional revenue from potential future acquisitions completed between now and January 31, 2025.

We are also updating our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for fiscal year 2025 to a range of $21 million to $26 million from a previous range of $12 million to $20 million. Our outlook reflects the slight impact of the accelerated wind-down of the clearinghouse client relationship and our greater focus on growing profitably1 through a combination of growth and continued margin improvement.

We believe our $79.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 2024, along with cash generated in our normal operations gives us sufficient flexibility to reach our fiscal 2025 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outlook. Additionally, our available borrowing capacity under our credit facility with Capital One provides us with an additional source of capital to pursue future growth opportunities not incorporated into our fiscal 2025 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outlook.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP Net income (loss) because we do not provide an outlook for GAAP Net income (loss) due to the uncertainty and potential variability of Other (income) expense, net and (Benefit from) provision for income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP Net income (loss). Because we cannot reasonably predict such items, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure outlook to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. We caution, however, that such items could have a significant impact on the calculation of GAAP Net income (loss). For further information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, including a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and an explanation of these measures, please see “Non-GAAP financial measures” below.

Available Information

We intend to use our Company website (including our Investor Relations website) as well as our Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram accounts as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: our future financial and operating performance, including our revenue, margins and Adjusted EBITDA; our ability to finance our plans to achieve our fiscal year 2025 outlook with our current cash balance and cash generated in the normal course of business; our outlook for fiscal year 2025; the impacts of the accelerated wind-down of our relationship with a clearinghouse client; and our belief that our revolving credit facility with Capital One gives us additional financial flexibility. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, risks associated with: our ability to effectively manage our growth and meet our growth objectives; our focus on the long-term and our investments in growth; the competitive environment in which we operate; our ability to comply with the covenants in our credit agreement with Capital One; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our products and services; our ability to develop and release new products and services and successful enhancements, features and modifications to our existing products and services; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform; the impact of cyberattacks, security incidents or breaches impacting our business, such as the cyberattack affecting ConnectOnCall, or the recent cyberattacks announced by Change Healthcare and Ascension Health; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; our ability to make accurate predictions about our industry and addressable market; our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to healthcare services clients; our ability to continue to operate effectively with a primarily remote workforce and attract and retain key talent; our ability to realize the intended benefits of our acquisitions and partnerships; and difficulties in integrating our acquisitions and investments; and the recent high inflationary environment and other general, market, political, economic and business conditions (including as a result of the warfare and/or political and economic instability in Ukraine, the Middle East or elsewhere). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those listed or described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024 that will be filed with the SEC following this press release. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. We have provided a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, with the exception of our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the reasons described above.

Conference Call Information

We will hold a conference call on Thursday May 30, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review our fiscal 2025 first quarter financial results. To participate in our live conference call and webcast, please dial (888) 350-3437 (or (646) 960-0153 for international participants) using conference code number 4000153 or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of our Investor Relations website at ir.phreesia.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia is a trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, life sciences companies, payers and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled approximately 150 million patient visits in 2023—more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S.—scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes.

_________________



1 During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, our net loss was $19.7 million and our Adjusted EBITDA was $4.1 million. We define “profitability” and “profitably,” discussed herein, in terms of Adjusted EBITDA. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a reconciliation of our Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA.

Phreesia, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) April 30, 2024 January 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current: Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,527 $ 87,520 Settlement assets 30,063 28,072 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,480 and $1,392 as of April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 66,255 64,863 Deferred contract acquisition costs 768 768 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,288 14,461 Total current assets 190,901 195,684 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $80,377 and $76,859 as of April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 22,112 16,902 Capitalized internal-use software, net of accumulated amortization of $48,048 and $45,769 as of April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 48,248 46,139 Operating lease right-of-use assets 857 266 Deferred contract acquisition costs 794 986 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $5,796 and $4,925 as of April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 30,754 31,625 Goodwill 75,845 75,845 Other assets 2,575 2,879 Total Assets $ 372,086 $ 370,326 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current: Settlement obligations $ 30,063 $ 28,072 Current portion of finance lease liabilities and other debt 7,745 6,056 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 558 393 Accounts payable 6,684 8,480 Accrued expenses 33,227 37,130 Deferred revenue 24,075 24,113 Other current liabilities 5,930 5,875 Total current liabilities 108,282 110,119 Long-term finance lease liabilities and other debt 8,690 5,400 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 512 134 Long-term deferred revenue 79 97 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 333 270 Other long-term liabilities 1,448 2,857 Total Liabilities 119,344 118,877 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, undesignated, $0.01 par value—$20,000,000 shares authorized as of both April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024; no shares issued or outstanding as of both April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value – 500,000,000 shares authorized as of both April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024; 58,711,456 and 57,709,762 shares issued as of April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 587 577 Additional paid-in capital 1,060,365 1,039,361 Accumulated deficit (762,691 ) (742,969 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1 — Treasury stock, at cost, 1,355,169 shares as of both April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024 (45,520 ) (45,520 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 252,742 251,449 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 372,086 $ 370,326

Phreesia, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended

April 30, 2024 2023 Revenue: Subscription and related services $ 46,742 $ 37,887 Payment processing fees 27,060 24,253 Network solutions 27,415 21,705 Total revenues 101,217 83,845 Expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 15,723 14,907 Payment processing expense 18,297 16,090 Sales and marketing 32,011 37,413 Research and development 28,881 26,469 General and administrative 19,052 19,877 Depreciation 3,524 4,504 Amortization 3,149 2,486 Total expenses 120,637 121,746 Operating loss (19,420 ) (37,901 ) Other expense, net (31 ) (42 ) Interest income, net 239 718 Total other income, net 208 676 Loss before provision for income taxes (19,212 ) (37,225 ) Provision for income taxes (510 ) (306 ) Net loss $ (19,722 ) $ (37,531 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.70 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 56,666,311 53,347,709 (1) Our potential dilutive securities have been excluded from the computation of diluted net loss per share as the effect would be to reduce the net loss per share. Therefore, the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding used to calculate both basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders is the same.

Phreesia, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended

April 30, 2024 2023 Net loss $ (19,722 ) $ (37,531 ) Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Change in foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 1 — Other comprehensive income, net of tax 1 — Comprehensive loss $ (19,721 ) $ (37,531 )

Phreesia, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended

April 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net loss $ (19,722 ) $ (37,531 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,673 6,990 Stock-based compensation expense 16,840 17,138 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 61 85 Cost of Phreesia hardware purchased by customers 343 416 Deferred contract acquisition costs amortization 192 340 Non-cash operating lease expense 173 233 Deferred taxes 63 217 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,393 ) (1,538 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 414 1,152 Accounts payable (2,936 ) (2,983 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,155 ) 1,822 Lease liabilities (219 ) (247 ) Deferred revenue (55 ) 247 Net cash used in operating activities (721 ) (13,659 ) Investing activities: Capitalized internal-use software (4,570 ) (4,732 ) Purchases of property and equipment (876 ) (1,347 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,446 ) (6,079 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 347 249 Treasury stock to satisfy tax withholdings on stock compensation awards — (6,950 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 913 967 Finance lease payments (1,280 ) (1,444 ) Principal payments on financing agreements (289 ) — Debt issuance costs and loan facility fee payments (152 ) — Financing payments of acquisition-related liabilities (1,364 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (1,825 ) (7,178 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1 ) — Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (7,993 ) (26,916 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 87,520 176,683 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 79,527 $ 149,767 Supplemental information of non-cash investing and financing information: Right of use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 764 $ — Property and equipment acquisitions through finance leases $ 6,529 $ 7,067 Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software included in current liabilities $ 2,440 $ 3,485 Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 348 $ 337 Issuance of stock to settle liabilities for stock-based compensation $ 6,177 $ 5,297 Cash paid for: Interest $ 483 $ 58 Income taxes $ 1,593 $ 40

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and statements made during the above-referenced webcast may include certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before interest income, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and before stock-based compensation expense and other expense, net.

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA in this press release and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed after this press release because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP Net income (loss) because we do not provide an outlook for GAAP Net income (loss) due to the uncertainty and potential variability of Other (income) expense, net and (Benefit from) provision for income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP Net income (loss). Because we cannot reasonably predict such items, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure outlook to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. We caution, however, that such items could have a significant impact on the calculation of GAAP Net income (loss).

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of non-cash stock-based compensation; (3) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; or (4) interest income, net; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, and our GAAP financial results. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods indicated:

Phreesia, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three months ended



April 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Net loss $ (19,722 ) $ (37,531 ) Interest income, net (239 ) (718 ) Provision for income taxes 510 306 Depreciation and amortization 6,673 6,990 Stock-based compensation expense 16,840 17,138 Other expense, net 31 42 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,093 $ (13,773 )

Phreesia, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Adjusted Operating Expenses (Unaudited) Three months ended



April 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 GAAP operating expenses General and administrative $ 19,052 $ 19,877 Sales and marketing 32,011 37,413 Research and development 28,881 26,469 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 15,723 14,907 $ 95,667 $ 98,666 Stock compensation included in GAAP operating expenses General and administrative $ 6,209 $ 5,878 Sales and marketing 5,766 6,417 Research and development 3,627 3,878 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 1,238 965 $ 16,840 $ 17,138 Adjusted operating expenses General and administrative $ 12,843 $ 13,999 Sales and marketing 26,245 30,996 Research and development 25,254 22,591 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 14,485 13,942 $ 78,827 $ 81,528

Phreesia, Inc. Key Metrics (Unaudited) Three months ended

April 30, 2024 2023 Key Metrics: Average number of healthcare services clients (“AHSCs”) 4,065 3,309 Healthcare services revenue per AHSC $ 18,243 $ 18,779 Total revenue per AHSC $ 24,900 $ 25,338

We remain focused on building secure and reliable products that derive a strong return on investment for our clients and implementing them with speed and ease. This strategy continues to enable us to grow our network of healthcare services clients. The investments we make to grow, strengthen and sustain our network of healthcare services clients lead to growth in all of our revenue categories.

The definitions of our key metrics are presented below.

AHSCs. We define AHSCs as the average number of clients that generate subscription and related services or payment processing revenue each month during the applicable period.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:



Balaji Gandhi



Phreesia, Inc.



investors@phreesia.com

(929) 506-4950

Media Contact:



Nicole Gist



Phreesia, Inc.



nicole.gist@phreesia.com

(407) 760-6274

Read full story here