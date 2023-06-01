Phreesia Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) (“Phreesia” or the “Company”) announced financial results today for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2023.

“ Our team got off to a solid start in fiscal 2024. Across the organization, we made meaningful progress toward achieving our goals of continued growth and a return to profitability, while maintaining our ongoing commitment to optimal patient outcomes,” said CEO and Co-Founder Chaim Indig.

Please visit the Phreesia investor relations website at ir.phreesia.com to view the Company’s Q1 Fiscal Year 2024 Stakeholder Letter.

Fiscal First Quarter Ended April 30, 2023 Highlights

Total revenue was $83.8 million in the quarter as compared to $63.4 million in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 32%.

Average number of healthcare services clients (“AHSCs”) was 3,309 in the quarter as compared to 2,526 in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 31%.

Healthcare services revenue per AHSC was $18,779 in the quarter as compared to $19,193 in the same period in the prior year, a decrease of 2%. The decline from the first quarter of fiscal 2023 to the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was driven primarily by AHSC growth that outpaced payment processing revenue growth. See “Key Metrics” below for additional information.

Total revenue per AHSC was $25,338 in the quarter as compared to $25,081 in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 1%. The increase was driven primarily by network solutions revenue growth that outpaced AHSC growth. See “Key Metrics” below for additional information.

Net loss was $37.5 million in the quarter compared to $51.2 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $13.8 million in the quarter compared to negative $30.6 million in the same period in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 2023 was $149.8 million, down $26.9 million from January 31, 2023.

Recent Events

We are party to the Third SVB Facility, which contains certain restrictive covenants including a covenant that limits our ability to retain specified levels of cash in accounts outside of SVB. On March 10, 2023, we obtained consent from SVB to hold up to $165 million of cash in accounts outside SVB until May 15, 2023. On May 8, 2023, we obtained an extension of the consent through September 15, 2023, provided we continue to hold at least $17 million of cash in accounts at SVB. The consent serves to permit us to borrow against the Third SVB Facility once the cash and cash equivalents retained outside of SVB are compliant with the covenant and so long as we remain in compliance with all other covenants under the Third SVB Facility.

We believe that our cash and cash equivalents along with cash generated in the normal course of business, are sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2024 ending January 31, 2024, we expect revenue to be between $353 million and $356 million, implying year-over-year growth of 26% to 27%.

We are raising our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for fiscal year 2024 to a range of negative $60 million and negative $55 million from a previous range of negative $65 million to negative $60 million. The change reflects our strong performance in the first quarter.

We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP Net income (loss) because we do not provide an outlook for GAAP Net income (loss) due to the uncertainty and potential variability of Other (income) expense, net and (Benefit from) provision for income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP Net income (loss). Because we cannot reasonably predict such items, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure outlook to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. We caution, however, that such items could have a significant impact on the calculation of GAAP Net income (loss). For further information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, including a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and an explanation of these measures, please see “Non-GAAP financial measures” below.

Fiscal Year 2025 Target

We are maintaining our $500 million revenue target to be achieved by annualizing our highest-revenue quarter in fiscal year 20251 and we continue to expect to reach profitability2 in fiscal year 2025. We also believe our cash and cash equivalents, along with cash generated in the normal course of business, can support our path to our fiscal year 2025 targets.

We believe our platform and diverse revenue streams offer us multiple paths for achieving our targets.

1 For our target revenue, annualized is defined as multiplying the highest-revenue quarter in fiscal year 2025 by four.



2 For the purposes of this statement, we define “profitability” in terms of Adjusted EBITDA.

Available Information

We intend to use our Company website (including our Investor Relations website) as well as our Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram accounts as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: our future financial and operating performance, including our revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and our ability to reach profitability in fiscal year 2025; our ability to finance our plans to achieve our 2025 targets with our current cash balance and cash generated in the normal course of business; our outlook for fiscal year 2024 (including with respect to Adjusted EBITDA) and fiscal year 2025 targets; and our belief that our platform and revenue streams offer us multiple paths for achieving our targets. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, risks associated with: our ability to effectively manage our growth and meet our growth objectives; our focus on the long-term and our investments in growth; the competitive environment in which we operate; our ability to develop and release new products and services; our ability to develop and release successful enhancements, features and modifications to our existing products and services; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our products and services; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; our ability to make accurate predictions about our industry and addressable market; the impact of pandemics on our business and economic conditions; our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to healthcare services clients; our ability to continue to operate effectively with a primarily remote workforce and attract and retain key talent; our ability to realize the intended benefits of our acquisitions and partnerships; the recent high inflationary environment and other general, market, political, economic and business conditions (including as a result of the warfare and/or political and economic instability in Ukraine or elsewhere). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those listed or described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023 that will be filed with the SEC following this press release. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. We have provided a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, with the exception of our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the reasons described above.

Conference Call Information

We will hold a conference call on Wednesday May 31, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review our fiscal 2024 first quarter financial results. To participate in our live conference call and webcast, please dial (888) 350-3437 (or (646) 960-0153 for international participants) using conference code number 4000153 or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of our Investor Relations website at ir.phreesia.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, health plans, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled more than 120 million patient visits in 2022 – more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S. – scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

Phreesia, Inc.



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands, except share and per share data)

April 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current: Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,767 $ 176,683 Settlement assets 26,539 22,599 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,022 and $1,053 as of April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively 52,932 51,394 Deferred contract acquisition costs 908 1,056 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,002 10,709 Total current assets 240,148 262,441 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $63,810 and $59,847 as of April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively 26,228 21,670 Capitalized internal-use software, net of accumulated amortization of $39,380 and $37,236 as of April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively 38,152 35,150 Operating lease right-of-use assets 336 569 Deferred contract acquisition costs 1,562 1,754 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $2,892 and $2,549 as of April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively 11,058 11,401 Deferred tax asset — 81 Goodwill 33,736 33,736 Other assets 2,632 3,255 Total Assets $ 353,852 $ 370,057 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current: Settlement obligations $ 26,539 $ 22,599 Current portion of finance lease liabilities and other debt 6,982 5,172 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 692 934 Accounts payable 7,602 10,836 Accrued expenses 23,284 21,810 Deferred revenue 17,881 17,688 Total current liabilities 82,980 79,039 Long-term finance lease liabilities and other debt 6,689 2,725 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 257 349 Long-term deferred revenue 179 125 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 136 — Total Liabilities 90,241 82,238 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value – 500,000,000 shares authorized as of both April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023; 54,766,872 and 54,187,172 shares issued as of April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively 548 542 Additional paid-in capital 947,353 926,957 Accumulated deficit (643,615) (606,084) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,186,619 and 971,236 shares as of April 30, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively (40,675) (33,596) Total Stockholders’ Equity 263,611 287,819 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 353,852 $ 370,057

Phreesia, Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Operations



(Unaudited)



(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended

April 30, 2023 2022 Revenue: Subscription and related services $ 37,887 $ 29,101 Payment processing fees 24,253 19,381 Network solutions 21,705 14,872 Total revenues 83,845 63,354 Expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 14,907 14,386 Payment processing expense 16,090 12,158 Sales and marketing 37,413 40,031 Research and development 26,469 20,635 General and administrative 19,877 20,855 Depreciation 4,504 4,278 Amortization 2,486 1,604 Total expenses 121,746 113,947 Operating loss (37,901) (50,593) Other expense, net (42) (31) Interest income (expense), net 718 (383) Total other income (expense), net 676 (414) Loss before provision for income taxes (37,225) (51,007) Provision for income taxes (306) (235) Net loss $ (37,531) $ (51,242) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted(1) $ (0.70) $ (0.99) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 53,347,709 51,938,887 (1) Our potential dilutive securities have been excluded from the computation of diluted net loss per share as the effect would be to reduce the net loss per share. Therefore, the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding used to calculate both basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders is the same.

Phreesia, Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(Unaudited)



(in thousands)

Three months ended

April 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net loss $ (37,531) $ (51,242) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,990 5,882 Stock-based compensation expense 17,138 14,151 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 85 77 Cost of Phreesia hardware purchased by customers 416 277 Deferred contract acquisition costs amortization 340 467 Non-cash operating lease expense 233 289 Deferred taxes 217 224 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,538) (6,092) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,152 (450) Deferred contract acquisition costs — (106) Accounts payable (2,983) 123 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,822 1,701 Lease liabilities (247) (306) Deferred revenue 247 1,372 Net cash used in operating activities (13,659) (33,633) Investing activities: Capitalized internal-use software (4,732) (5,239) Purchases of property and equipment (1,347) (1,785) Net cash used in investing activities (6,079) (7,024) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 249 709 Treasury stock to satisfy tax withholdings on stock compensation awards (6,950) (4,307) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 967 1,214 Finance lease payments (1,444) (1,468) Debt issuance costs and loan facility fee payments — (113) Net cash used in financing activities (7,178) (3,965) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (26,916) (44,622) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 176,683 313,812 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 149,767 $ 269,190 Supplemental information of non-cash investing and financing information: Property and equipment acquisitions through finance leases $ 7,067 $ 140 Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software included in current liabilities $ 3,485 $ 1,755 Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 337 $ 348 Issuance of stock to settle liabilities for stock-based compensation $ 5,297 $ 6,774 Cash paid for: Interest $ 58 $ 128

Non-GAAP financial measures

This press release and statements made during the above-referenced webcast may include certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before interest (income) expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and before stock-based compensation expense and other expense, net.

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA in this press release and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed after this press release because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP Net income (loss) because we do not provide an outlook for GAAP Net income (loss) due to the uncertainty and potential variability of Other (income) expense, net and (Benefit from) provision for income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP Net income (loss). Because we cannot reasonably predict such items, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure outlook to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. We caution, however, that such items could have a significant impact on the calculation of GAAP Net income (loss).

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of non-cash stock-based compensation; (3) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; or (4) interest (income) expense, net; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, and our GAAP financial results. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods indicated:

Phreesia, Inc.



Adjusted EBITDA



(Unaudited)

Three months ended April 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Net loss $ (37,531) $ (51,242) Interest (income) expense, net (718) 383 Provision for income taxes 306 235 Depreciation and amortization 6,990 5,882 Stock-based compensation expense 17,138 14,151 Other expense, net 42 31 Adjusted EBITDA $ (13,773) $ (30,560)

Phreesia, Inc.



Reconciliation of GAAP and Adjusted Operating Expenses



(Unaudited)

Three months ended April 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 GAAP operating expenses General and administrative $ 19,877 $ 20,855 Sales and marketing 37,413 40,031 Research and development 26,469 20,635 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 14,907 14,386 $ 98,666 $ 95,907 Stock compensation included in GAAP operating expenses General and administrative $ 5,878 $ 5,128 Sales and marketing 6,417 5,654 Research and development 3,878 2,561 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 965 808 $ 17,138 $ 14,151 Adjusted operating expenses General and administrative $ 13,999 $ 15,727 Sales and marketing 30,996 34,377 Research and development 22,591 18,074 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 13,942 13,578 $ 81,528 $ 81,756

Phreesia, Inc.



Key Metrics



(Unaudited)

Three months ended

April 30, 2023 2022 Key Metrics: Average number of healthcare services clients (“AHSCs”) 3,309 2,526 Healthcare services revenue per AHSC $ 18,779 $ 19,193 Total revenue per AHSC $ 25,338 $ 25,081

We remain focused on building secure and reliable products that derive a strong return on investment for our clients and implementing them with speed and ease. This strategy continues to enable us to grow our network of healthcare services clients. The investments we make to grow, strengthen and sustain our network of healthcare services clients lead to growth in all of our revenue categories.

The definitions of our key metrics are presented below.

AHSCs. We define AHSCs as the average number of clients that generate subscription and related services or payment processing revenue each month during the applicable period. In cases where we act as a subcontractor providing white-label services to our partner’s clients, we treat the contractual relationship as a single healthcare services client. We believe growth in AHSCs is a key indicator of the performance of our business and depends, in part, on our ability to successfully develop and market our Platform to healthcare services organizations that are not yet clients.

Contacts

Investor Contact:



Balaji Gandhi



Phreesia, Inc.



investors@phreesia.com

(929) 506-4950

Media Contact:



Nicole Gist



Phreesia, Inc.



nicole.gist@phreesia.com

(407) 760-6274

Read full story here