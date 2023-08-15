Phreesia Acquires Access, Expanding its Offerings for Acute-Care Hospitals and Continuing to Drive Efficiency and a Better Patient Experience

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, is pleased to announce it has acquired Access eForms, an innovative electronic forms management and automation provider that helps hospitals across the country streamline workflows, improve compliance and deliver a better patient experience.





Access eForms has a vast catalogue of content as well as deep expertise in the delivery of thousands of different forms used in healthcare settings, which has enabled them to quickly implement and retain clients.

“ Both Phreesia and Access eForms are focused on delivering value for healthcare organizations and helping them navigate staffing challenges, operate more efficiently, and make care more convenient and patient-centered,” said Phreesia’s Chief Operating Officer Evan Roberts. “ The Access eForms product is an excellent complement to our existing functionality—especially in the acute-care space—and we’re looking forward to supporting their clients and partners.”

Access eForms was founded over 20 years ago, collects more than 1.6 billion e-signatures each year, and currently works with many of Phreesia’s existing clients. The company has seamless integrations with the leading EHRs, including its longstanding partnership with MEDITECH.

“ I’m incredibly excited that Access eForms is now part of Phreesia,” said Access CEO Tim Elliott. “ Like Access eForms, Phreesia is founder-led with a long history of working to make healthcare better for patients, providers and staff. I’m confident that with Phreesia’s size and scale, our solutions are going to have an even bigger impact.”

Healthcare Growth Partners served as the financial advisor to Access eForms for this transaction.

About Phreesia

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, health plans, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled more than 120 million patient visits in 2022–more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S.–scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit www.phreesia.com.

About Access eForms

For more than 20 years, Access eForms has developed electronic forms management solutions that eliminate the unnecessary expense, risk, and inefficiency of paper forms. Our 100% paperless technology enables organizations in any industry to capture, manage, sign, and share forms data without printing or scanning. Learn more at www.accessefm.com.

