Phreesia Achieves Oracle Validated Integration With Oracle Health EHR Expertise for Delivering Proven, Repeatable Integration

ALL-REMOTE COMPANY/WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Health Electronic Health Record (EHR) Expertise for its integration of the Phreesia platform. Phreesia gives clients a suite of tools to manage patient intake across care settings and service lines. Its logic-driven tools enable healthcare organizations to operate more efficiently and provide a high-quality patient experience at scale.





Expertise is a core tenet of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners who can deliver quality solutions and minimize risk for their specific needs.

In order to achieve the Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Health EHR Expertise, partners like Phreesia meet a series of qualifiers, including demonstrating that the integration performs as documented. Learn more about Expertise, including viewing the complete Expertise Catalog, at www.oracle.com/partnernetwork/expertise.

Customers that use the Oracle Health EHR can enhance patient experience, drive efficiency and improve healthcare outcomes through Phreesia’s suite of solutions, including appointment scheduling, patient registration, revenue cycle management and more. Phreesia’s research shows that Oracle customers who use Phreesia see a positive impact at their organizations, including increasing payment collections by 25% and collecting 77% of copays at time of service. Additionally, with 87% of patients checking themselves in for an appointment, staff are saving more than five minutes each visit.

“ We’re thrilled to achieve the Oracle Validation Integration status, as it is a true testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Evan Roberts, Phreesia’s Chief Operating Officer. “ Delivering top-tier solutions that allow us to offer our customers even greater reliability and integration is what we strive for at Phreesia. We’re proud to be part of the Oracle Healthcare Marketplace and look forward to seeing more positive outcomes from our customers utilizing the platform.”

“ Achieving Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Health EHR Expertise gives our customers the confidence that the integration of Phreesia is functionally sound and performs as tested,” said David Hicks, group vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. “ For solutions deployed on premises, in the cloud or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner’s integrated offering.”

For more information about Phreesia, visit www.phreesia.com.

About Phreesia

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled approximately 150 million patient visits in 2023—more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S.—scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

About Oracle Validated Integration Expertise

Oracle Validated Integration Expertise, available through Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an on premises Oracle Application has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations and partners who successfully earn an Oracle Validated Integration Expertise are authorized to use the “Oracle Validated Integration” badge.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Oracle Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Contacts

Media

Nicole Gist



nicole.gist@phreesia.com

407-760-6274