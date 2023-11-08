Phreesia Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-Year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia today announced its patient intake platform and data centers have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.





We believe HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that Phreesia’s intake platform and data centers have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Phreesia in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“ At Phreesia, we’re dedicated to upholding the highest security and compliance standards, and this recertification is a welcome recognition of those efforts” said Evan Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, Phreesia. “ As we continue to grow and scale, we want our clients to be assured that we’re a trusted partner and responsible steward of their data. HITRUST certification gives them confidence that we take our commitment incredibly seriously.”

“ HITRUST Certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST Certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. “ Individually, each element exceeds most other programs, and collectively they make HITRUST Certification the most comprehensive, transparent, consistent, and highest quality assessment available.”

