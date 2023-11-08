Home Business Wire Phreesia Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-Year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information...
Business Wire

Phreesia Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-Year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

di Business Wire

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phreesia today announced its patient intake platform and data centers have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.


We believe HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that Phreesia’s intake platform and data centers have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Phreesia in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

At Phreesia, we’re dedicated to upholding the highest security and compliance standards, and this recertification is a welcome recognition of those efforts” said Evan Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, Phreesia. “As we continue to grow and scale, we want our clients to be assured that we’re a trusted partner and responsible steward of their data. HITRUST certification gives them confidence that we take our commitment incredibly seriously.”

HITRUST Certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST Certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. “Individually, each element exceeds most other programs, and collectively they make HITRUST Certification the most comprehensive, transparent, consistent, and highest quality assessment available.”

About Phreesia

Phreesia is a trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, health plans, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled more than 120 million patient visits in 2022–more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S.–scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit www.phreesia.com.

Contacts

Media:
Maureen McKinney

mmckinney@phreesia.com
773-330-8908

Articoli correlati

SmartRent Earns Coveted Spot on Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500™ List

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Arizona-based enterprise joins the annual list recognizing innovative and rapidly growing companies in North AmericaSCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SMRT #fast500--SmartRent...
Continua a leggere

International Retailer Mayoral Upgrades its Online Shopping Experience with Cloudinary and CoreMedia

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Cloud--Cloudinary, the image and video platform that powers many of the world's top brands, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Telecentro Argentina Advances Operations Automation With Netcracker Digital OSS

Business Wire Business Wire -
Argentinian Communications Service Provider to Implement Federated Inventory and Advanced Infrastructure Management to Drive Operational Efficiencies and Enable New...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php