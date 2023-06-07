Phrasee Introduces AI Content Engine, Powering Superior, On-brand Content Generation for the World’s Leading Brands

Phrasee’s end-to-end platform generates, optimizes, personalizes, and analyzes AI content with enterprise-grade controls – all in one solution

Unlike other generative AI tools, Phrasee’s Content Engine combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with its proprietary controlled natural language generation (NLG). This unique combination means marketers can now generate on-brand, high-performing content for any marketing use case, all delivered via custom, no-code workflows.

While many tools are racing to jump on the generative AI bandwagon, Phrasee has been perfecting the art of AI content generation for eight years, evolving its platform to fine-tune AI content to a brand’s tone of voice and drive increased engagement via optimization. The Phrasee AI Content Engine uses deep learning that is trained on a unique data set of thousands of experiments and billions of marketing data points, resulting in a higher-quality creative output​ that is proven to perform.

“We live in a world where anyone can create content on demand through LLMs and a simple, chat-based interface, but just because it’s created, doesn’t mean it’s good,” said Parry Malm, Phrasee CEO and co-founder. “Good content engages the target audience, builds brand recognition, and most importantly, drives results. We envision a future where the world’s top brands drive awesome marketing results through AI. And the Phrasee platform is doing exactly that today for our customers around the world.”

Phrasee is the only platform that provides the full range of AI content capabilities – generation, optimization, personalization, and performance insights. Content created through Phrasee is crafted with industry-leading brand controls and performance optimized through deep learning and automated experimentation.

Phrasee helps enterprise marketers achieve better results by:

Creating content at scale

Phrasee empowers marketing teams with unlimited creativity, generating high-quality, data-backed, on-brand content, at scale, across the digital customer journey: emails, product descriptions, ads, social posts, articles/blogs, push and SMS messaging, and web/app copy.

Maximizing customer engagement and revenue

Phrasee optimizes and personalizes content to increase engagement, conversions, and customer lifetime value with performance that doesn’t degrade over time. Granular performance data helps marketers track the actual impact AI content is driving for the business and key KPIs.

Automating experimentation

Phrasee makes it easy to test, learn, and iterate on marketing messages to deliver even better performance from digital campaigns. Easily experiment with content and ensure a brand’s best-performing messages reach the most people. The self-serve UI makes testing and optimization at scale a reality with multi-step workflows and out-of-the-box integrations.

Providing deeper customer insights that eliminate guesswork

Phrasee’s language insight reports analyze content experiments to reveal the words, emojis, and tones a brand’s audiences respond to most (and least) and how they evolve. Marketers can apply these learnings across their marketing efforts to ensure their messaging always resonates.

“Our suite of new generative AI capabilities provides enterprise marketers with an exclusive combination of AI-powered tools that not only generate on-brand, high-quality content but add the ability to optimize and personalize that content to drive increased engagement and revenue. This is what good content looks like,” said Matt Simmonds, chief product and technology officer at Phrasee. “No other platform can provide this mix of solutions, and we are just getting started. Stay tuned for the release of more unique tools designed specifically to help enterprises embrace generative AI with confidence and achieve measurable results.”

Meet the Phrasee team at Salesforce Connections in Chicago at the McCormick Place West Building from June 7-8 and learn how generative AI is helping marketers increase loyalty, engagement, and ROI through the power of AI-optimized marketing messages. Phrasee is an Explorer-level sponsor at this year’s Salesforce Connections, two of the biggest days in marketing, commerce, and customer-first innovation.

Today, at 9:30 a.m. CDT, Home Chef will be taking the stage with Phrasee for the session, “How Generative AI is Maximizing Customer Engagement,” at the Lincoln Park Theater. Attendees will learn first-hand from Home Chef’s Lauren MacArtney, senior lifecycle marketing manager, and Natalie Mesgleski, lifecycle marketing associate, how AI-optimized content can boost click-through rates and drive greater ROI using Phrasee and Salesforce Marketing Cloud. They will be joined by Lindsey Nelson, Salesforce retail industry advisor, and Jasper Pye, Phrasee vice president of product.

For more information about attending, check out Phrasee’s website.

About Phrasee

Phrasee believes in a future where enterprise marketers drive unprecedented results using AI. Phrasee’s AI-powered platform generates the best-performing content at scale and with enterprise-grade controls across digital channels to realize those results and enable customers to compete effectively in this always-on, digital world. Its platform creates, optimizes, and analyzes on-brand marketing content in real-time, proven to drive more clicks, conversions, and revenue across your email marketing, push notifications, SMS marketing, and more.

Phrasee boosts customer engagement and increases lifetime value for the world’s leading brands, including Sephora, Sainsbury’s, Currys, Pet Supplies Plus, Novo Nordisk, and Williams Sonoma, all while maintaining their unique brand standards and voice.

For more info, visit http://phrasee.co.

