Photos of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Launch Event at the Nintendo NY Store Are Available on Business Wire’s Website

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–Hundreds of fans celebrated the midnight release of the highly anticipated game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch family of systems during an official midnight launch event beginning on Thursday, May 11 at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza.





The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where players decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that require wits and resourcefulness to overcome.

PHOTO CAPTIONS

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser sells the very first copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to an excited fan following the game’s midnight launch at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch is available now and a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where players decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that require wits and resourcefulness to overcome. In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, David C. from New Jersey poses with his official copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom following the game’s midnight launch at the Nintendo NY Store in Rockefeller Plaza. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch is available now and a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where players decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that require wits and resourcefulness to overcome. In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, a double-decker bus themed to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is parked outside of the Nintendo NY store at Rockefeller Plaza to welcome fans to the midnight launch of the game. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch is available now and a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where players decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that require wits and resourcefulness to overcome. In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, an excited family purchases The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom during the official midnight launch at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch is available now and a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where players decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that require wits and resourcefulness to overcome. In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Camille Salazar-Hadaway hosts the Launch Event Livestream & Nintendo Treehouse: Live from the Nintendo NY store for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch. The game is available now and a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where players decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that require wits and resourcefulness to overcome.

Contacts

Eddie Garcia



Golin



213-335-5536



egarcia@golin.com