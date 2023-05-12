<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Photos of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Launch Event...
Business Wire

Photos of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Launch Event at the Nintendo NY Store Are Available on Business Wire’s Website

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–Hundreds of fans celebrated the midnight release of the highly anticipated game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch family of systems during an official midnight launch event beginning on Thursday, May 11 at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza.


The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where players decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that require wits and resourcefulness to overcome.  

PHOTO CAPTIONS

  1. In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser sells the very first copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to an excited fan following the game’s midnight launch at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch is available now and a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where players decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that require wits and resourcefulness to overcome.
  2. In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, David C. from New Jersey poses with his official copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom following the game’s midnight launch at the Nintendo NY Store in Rockefeller Plaza. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch is available now and a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where players decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that require wits and resourcefulness to overcome.
  3. In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, a double-decker bus themed to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is parked outside of the Nintendo NY store at Rockefeller Plaza to welcome fans to the midnight launch of the game. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch is available now and a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where players decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that require wits and resourcefulness to overcome.
  4. In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, an excited family purchases The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom during the official midnight launch at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch is available now and a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where players decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that require wits and resourcefulness to overcome.
  5. In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Camille Salazar-Hadaway hosts the Launch Event Livestream & Nintendo Treehouse: Live from the Nintendo NY store for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch. The game is available now and a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where players decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that require wits and resourcefulness to overcome.

 

Contacts

Eddie Garcia

Golin

213-335-5536

egarcia@golin.com

Articoli correlati

Atomic Revolutionizes Payroll System Integrations with SmartAuth, its Groundbreaking AI-Powered Authentication Engine

Business Wire Business Wire -
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atomic, a leading provider of payroll system integrations, has unveiled SmartAuth, a new artificial intelligence-powered authentication...
Continua a leggere

ServiceNow to Acquire Artificial Intelligence Powered Platform G2K to Transform Retail and Beyond

Business Wire Business Wire -
ServiceNow to add G2K’s smart IoT technology to the Now Platform, enabling businesses to intelligently action digital and in-store...
Continua a leggere

WMBT Holdings Collaborates with Sandomierz Government in Poland to Pioneer Digital Agriculture

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading the digital agriculture revolution, providing investors with transparent, sustainable investment opportunitiesWARSAW--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mr. Du Guoyong, Deputy Secretary-General of the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Atomic Revolutionizes Payroll System Integrations with SmartAuth, its Groundbreaking AI-Powered Authentication Engine

Business Wire