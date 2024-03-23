Home Business Wire Photos of Nintendo’s Princess Peach: Showtime! Launch Event at Nintendo New York...
Business Wire

Photos of Nintendo’s Princess Peach: Showtime! Launch Event at Nintendo New York are Available on Business Wire’s Website

di Business Wire

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)




  • Photo 1
    • In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, June E., 4, and Princess Peach celebrate the launch of the Princess Peach: Showtime! game at the Nintendo New York store in Rockefeller Center. The weekend-long event, which features gameplay on the Nintendo Switch system and theatrical photo ops, runs through March 24.
  • Photo 2
    • In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, fans step into the spotlight in Princess Peach’s very own game as they play Princess Peach: Showtime! at the Nintendo New York store in Rockefeller Center!
  • Photo 3
    • Nintendo is celebrating the launch of the Princess Peach: Showtime! game by taking inspiration from the game’s Sparkle Theater for a special weekend-long event. The event, which features gameplay on the Nintendo Switch system and theatrical photo ops, runs through March 24 at the Nintendo New York store in Rockefeller Center.
  • Photo 4
    • In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, the newly released pastel pink Joy-Con controllers debut alongside Princess Peach: Showtime! at the launch celebration at the Nintendo New York store in Rockefeller Center.
  • Photo 5
    • In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, fans gather at the Nintendo New York store in Rockefeller Center to celebrate the game launch of Princess Peach: Showtime! with theatrical décor, gameplay and activities!
  • Photo 6
    • In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Madison C., 12, plays as Swordfighter Peach at the Nintendo New York store in Rockefeller Center to celebrate the game launch of Princess Peach: Showtime!.
  • Photo 7
    • In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, fans enjoy Princess Peach inspired Kung Fu Tea beverages served in celebration of the game launch of Princess Peach: Showtime! at the Nintendo New York store in Rockefeller Center.

 

Contacts

GOLIN

Kody Kantor

310-991-0044

kkantor@golin.com

