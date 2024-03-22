Home Business Wire Photos of Nintendo’s PAX East Pokémon Activation in the Boston Convention and...
Photos of Nintendo’s PAX East Pokémon Activation in the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center are Available on Business Wire’s Website

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–To celebrate the Pokémon video game series and the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games, Nintendo showcased a hand-painted mural at PAX East 2024. The mural highlights the unique character transformation mechanic called “Terastallization” and features a fun design with the Pokémon Eevee, taking center stage. Attending Trainers also had the opportunity to meet Pikachu and Eevee costumed characters, interact with the mural and demo the latest entries in the Pokémon RPG series.




PHOTO CAPTIONS

  1. In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, an artist from Overall Murals adds finishing touches to a Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet themed mural at PAX East.
  2. Nintendo of America unveiled a hand-painted mural featuring a “Terastallizing” Eevee from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games during PAX East in Boston. The mural, along with gameplay stations and appearances from the Pikachu and Eevee costumed characters, will continue through the close of the convention on Sunday, March 24.
  3. In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, fans gather to view a mural featuring a “Terastallizing” Eevee from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games at PAX East.
  4. In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Marcelo, 7, enjoys a demo of the Pokémon Violet game at PAX East.
  5. In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, a group takes a photo with Pikachu at PAX East.
  6. In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Pikachu and Eevee stand in front of a banner at PAX East themed after The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet.
  7. In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Shaylin D. adds to a Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet themed mural at PAX East.

Christian Cooper

813-447-0025

ccooper@golin.com

 

