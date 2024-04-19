Home Business Wire Phononic Launches Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Thailand as APAC Headquarters
Coordination of Thailand-based Supply Chain Activities & Sales-Support Drives Continued Adoption of Solid State Platform through Solutions, Services & Licensing

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phononic, a global leader in sustainable solid state cooling, today announced the launch of a wholly owned subsidiary in Thailand as its APAC headquarters. The Thailand office will coordinate sales support and supply chain partnerships already active in the region. In 2020, Phononic announced a first-of-its-kind thermoelectric device manufacturing partnership with Fabrinet and has now engaged Forth-EMS, its contract manufacturer of integrated thermoelectric products and electrical systems. Combined with a consolidated supply chain, Phononic can now scale availability of devices, fully integrated solutions, and disruptive products to its partners and licensees that leverage its R&D and engineering design HQ in RTP, NC.




Phononic’s Active Cooling Solutions™ includes a combination of thermoelectric devices and fully integrated thermal subsystems and electronic control algorithms that bring disruptive products to life. Phononic has more than 20M thermoelectric devices providing mission critical cooling of optical transceivers in AI-driven data centers and LiDAR-assisted vehicles; successfully launched a comprehensive omnichannel grocery cold chain solution with connected services; and last fall announced a first-of-its-kind HVAC licensing agreement with Halton culminating in the debut of an 8500 m2 commercial building in Paris. This APAC HQ provides the company and their partners turn-key access to supply chain partners and a hub for sales and marketing support.

“As a provider of precision manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex optical, electro-mechanical and electronic products, Fabrinet is delighted to continue supporting Phononic as they expand,” said Dr. Harpal Gill, President & COO of Fabrinet. “For over two decades, Fabrinet has maintained significant manufacturing operations in Thailand and we are excited to empower our customers to scale their businesses globally by leveraging our world-class capabilities.”

Pichai Duangtaweesub, CEO of Forth-EMS, said: “We are excited about our partnership with Phononic and being part of bringing sustainable, innovative cooling designs and solutions to market. Forth has 30 years of manufacturing expertise in quality electronics products that have been deployed around the world. This togetherness fits perfectly into our vision of empowering partners to realize a smart and sustainable future through next-generation electronics products.”

Now driving Phononic Thailand, Jelle Struiksma, SVP & Managing Director, added: “Phononic is providing solid state solutions at a global scale requiring accelerated lead times at competitive pricing and best-in-class quality and reliability; the partnerships formed with Forth, Fabrinet and others help lay a strong foundation for scale. We are excited to leverage our IP and our unique cooling solutions to create a better, more sustainable future.”

About Phononic:

As the global leader in solid state cooling technology, Phononic is driving the world to a more sustainable way to cool. Its transformational technology reduces greenhouse gas (GhG) emissions and supports climate goals, while meeting the demanding performance needs of the market. The company’s thermoelectric devices and integrated products are mission critical to how people work and communicate; how automobiles ‘see’; to the protection and effective delivery of life-saving vaccines and drugs; to cooling solutions supporting grocery cold chain fulfillment needs; and to innovative methods that cool living and work spaces. For more information on the company, visit: www.phononic.com.

