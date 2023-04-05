PhoneBox Announces Expansion of Its Brand to the USA

The new telco in town will aim to provide high-quality yet accessible prepaid plans

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#prepaidplans–PhoneBox, a Vancouver-based mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) announced their expansion to the U.S. retail wireless market. PhoneBox’s US brand launched this April 3rd, 2023 and it is bringing its American customers compelling plans for every type of budget.

The company is offering 4 prepaid plans with a 30-day term fee, each with a different data package and price. The 3GB/$25 plan is offered as a starter plan, while mid-tier plans range between $35 and $45 depending on the data package. PhoneBox is also introducing an unlimited data plan for $55. All plans have 5G network coverage, making them faster and more reliable than ever.

In addition, the plans provide unlimited USA-wide calling and texting. The customers will be given a choice of getting their SIM card shipped to them for free, or getting an eSIM. PhoneBox will not require contracts, credit checks, or any long-term commitments.

PhoneBox offerings target international students along with any visitors and travelers coming to the USA. Additional segments of the market will be possibly targeted later on. The company seeks to bring more choice and reliability to American customers.

“At PhoneBox, clients matter most to us. Our aim is to be intuitive, to listen to our customers, and to offer mobile phone service that will make life easier and the arrival in a new country as hassle-free as possible,” said Jonas Kahon, Director of Partnerships at PhoneBox.

The company’s objective is to become a multinational brand. “As we continue to grow, we understand that our partners have been waiting for us to bring our service to the US market. Entering the US is the result of a close bond of shared values with our partners, innovative vision amongst our team, and commitment to solving unmet market needs,” explained Kahon.

PhoneBox is a wireless network provider that offers affordable prepaid and monthly mobile plans on LTE/5G network. Since PhoneBox’s establishment in 2011, the company has partnered with several institutions and organizations that help international students and travelers stay connected with their families and friends.

