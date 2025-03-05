Phoenix Energy Technologies Partners with Hussmann Corporation to Launch Refrigeration IQ, Powered by Hussmann StoreConnect™, Revolutionizing AI-Driven, Refrigerant Leak Detection for Grocery Stores

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phoenix Energy Technologies is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Hussmann Corporation aimed at accelerating the deployment of solutions that address energy, asset health, and reduce refrigerant leaks in facilities with refrigeration by leveraging AI. Phoenix will introduce Refrigeration IQ Powered by Hussmann’s StoreConnect™, an advanced refrigeration solution set to launch in March 2025. This innovative solution combines Phoenix’s expertise in data integration and analytics with Hussmann’s proven automated refrigerant leak detection “ALD” technology, creating a robust solution for facility managers to ensure optimal refrigeration asset health and performance.

Refrigeration IQ Powered by StoreConnect™ leverages Hussmann's industry-leading leak detection system and Phoenix’s unmatched library of software gateways that aggregate data from all legacy building automation systems to provide real-time insights through a single pane of glass. The AI-powered system of StoreConnect™ continuously monitors refrigeration systems for leaks, reducing leak rates by over 30%, eliminating the need for manual refrigeration leak checks, helping grocers avoid penalties and the high costs of refrigerant replacement, and the related GHG emissions. Additionally, it complies with increasing stringent, refrigerant leak detection, regulatory requirements, including state and federal mandates for automated leak detection systems (ALD). These regulations are part of a broader mandate to phase out high HFC refrigerants as outlined in the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act, which targets significant reductions in harmful emissions over the coming years.

“As regulations surrounding refrigeration tighten, businesses must now act quickly to stay ahead of compliance requirements and rapidly rising refrigerant material costs,” stated Ryan Adelman, CEO of Phoenix Energy Technologies. “Refrigeration IQ Powered by StoreConnect™ is designed to help facility managers not only ensure compliance with the AIM Act and strict, state-level regulations, but also improve the efficiency of their refrigeration operations through AI-driven insights that reduce maintenance costs and prevent costly refrigerant leaks. We are very excited to partner with Hussmann who brings over a hundred years of refrigeration industry experience and unmatched credibility. We look forward to leveraging both of our companies' unique strengths to better serve the cold chain.”

The partnership also opens new opportunities for Hussmann’s services organization to access Phoenix’s best-in-class Internet of Things (IoT) devices and data integration platform, EnterpriseDX®, and the ability to provide rich HVAC asset analytics and more robust solutions to Hussmann service customers.

To further solidify the collaboration and accelerate joint go-to-market, Hussmann is making an equity investment in Phoenix, joining existing major investors Spring Lake Equity and Energy Innovation Capital. This strategic investment comes as Phoenix experiences rapid growth, having doubled its revenue in late 2024 and expanded its managed site portfolio to nearly 50,000 buildings and over 637M square feet under management.

“We are excited to join forces with Phoenix Energy Technologies, a leader in IoT and data analytics for facility management,” said Jay Welu, SVP Retail Services of Hussmann Corporation. “This partnership will not only bring cutting-edge solutions to the refrigeration market but also enable us to better serve our customers with powerful new tools to manage HVAC asset health and meet regulatory requirements.”

Refrigeration IQ Powered by StoreConnect™ will be available for purchase and deployment in March 2025, offering early access opportunities for select customers.

As part of our partnership with Hussmann, Phoenix plans to showcase Refrigeration IQ at both EEI 2025 and ConnexFM 2025. This cutting-edge solution will be highlighted as a key offering to help businesses optimize refrigeration operations, improve energy efficiency, and ensure environmental compliance.

At EEI 2025 (March 23-26 at the Hilton in Chicago, IL, Booth #101) and at ConnexFM 2025 (April 6-9 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, CO, Booth #1100), Phoenix will be offering a preview of Refrigeration IQ for attendees who have specific needs for this innovative solution. Phoenix will also demonstrate its data integration and visibility solutions, energy and comfort analytics, HVAC asset management solution called HVAC IQ, and Phoenix’s newly launched Premium Services offering which includes EPC for BAS/EMS systems, real-time technician support, and HVAC/refrigeration vendor management. Key features include RTU health checks via remote HVAC assessments to optimize energy savings, efficiency, and comfort with minimal disruption to help organizations manage maintenance costs and support capital planning.

About Phoenix

Phoenix Energy Technologies is a leading property-technology company revolutionizing how multi-site building portfolios are operated. Through our innovative software platform, EnterpriseDX®, we integrate legacy IoT devices and external data sources into a seamless solution that enables proactive and predictive management of energy-intensive assets like HVAC, refrigeration, and lighting. By leveraging advanced data analytics and AI, we empower organizations to optimize equipment efficiency, cut energy costs, reduce maintenance expenses, and extend asset life—delivering substantial ROI. Our commitment to sustainability and operational excellence ensures that every facility achieves peak performance while minimizing energy consumption and maximizing long-term value.

About Hussmann

Hussmann Corporation is a leading provider of commercial refrigeration and display case systems primarily for the food retail industry, offering a comprehensive range of products including display cases, glass doors, refrigeration units, and custom solutions designed to optimize food presentation, freshness, and energy efficiency for grocery stores and supermarkets, while also providing expertise in store design, installation, and maintenance services to support their customers' retail operations. Since becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic in 2016, Hussmann has specialized in refrigerated and freezer display cases for the food retail industry, enhancing Panasonic's food distribution capabilities through its strong market presence and service network.

