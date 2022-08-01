Home Business Wire Phocas Software is Now B Corp Certified
Phocas Software is Now B Corp Certified

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phocas Software, a business planning and analytics platform for sales, operations, and finance teams, announced that it has achieved B Corp Certification.

B Corp Certification requires a holistic review of a business’s social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency and is based on a vision of creating a community of for-profit companies committed to redefining business success.

At Phocas, our values are fun, fulfilling, forever. These values apply to our people, our customers, our partners, our suppliers, our shareholders, our fellow citizens, and the planet. As an organization, the purpose is to consider and positively impact all these stakeholders.

“The planet and humanity have always been a concern of ours at Phocas, and now we’re making them our guideposts,” said Myles Glashier, co-founder and chief executive officer of Phocas. “We feel we are at the very beginning of a massive movement taking our business beyond just generating profits for our shareholders. We started this journey prior to becoming B Corp certified, and this now gives us the stamp of approval to be better corporate stewards.”

Caroline Thalund, head of sustainability for Phocas, notes, “I am so excited for the team at Phocas. I’ve had a lifelong passion for making the world a better place; this B Corp Certification is a great benchmark for Phocas’ current sustainability performance, but most importantly, it provides us with a roadmap of how to create the greatest impact locally and globally. I am truly honored to be a part of this team and the journey we have just begun.”

The announcement is a significant milestone for Phocas and its efforts to lead the SaaS industry in sustainability. Phocas joins a global group of companies that meet high standards across five areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers.

Maintaining a healthy culture has always been a priority at Phocas, and staying true to its values has successfully developed better products, forged great customer and partner relationships, and built a remarkable company to work for. Phocas received the Human Synergistics Culture Sustainability Award in 2021 and the Culture Transformation Award in 2019 in recognition of the company’s constructive and positive culture. The company maintains a Glassdoor rating of 4.8/5 stars.

About Phocas

Phocas is a business planning and analytics platform that empowers companies to make better business decisions. Phocas offers robust solutions for analytics, budgeting and forecasting, and financial statements that work seamlessly together to help businesses report, budget, and act faster by putting data in decision-makers’ hands. Phocas comes with out-of-the-box metrics, powerful interactive dashboards, and broad functionality to provide immediate benefits and adoption. Users can customize the software to meet their unique analytics and reporting needs. Visit us at www.phocassoftware.com.

