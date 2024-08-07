Phison Wins Prestigious Best of Show Award at FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Phison (8299TT), a leading innovator in NAND Flash technologies, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a “Best of Show, Most Innovative AI Application” award at FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, recognized as the world’s foremost conference highlighting the key advancements, trends, and industry figures shaping the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory, storage, and SSD markets. This esteemed recognition highlights Phison’s commitment to excellence and innovation in making GenAI accessible and affordable for every size enterprise.









The “Best of Show” award is given to the most outstanding product, service, or innovation showcased at FMS. Phison’s aiDAPTIV+ technology received this honor for its groundbreaking innovation that empowers users with limited resources to train large language models. The end-to-end AI appliance solution has been recognized for allowing system integrators to build turn-key large language model training systems from start to successful finish. With a simplistic user experience that turns raw data into tokenized data, aiDAPTIV+ runs the fine-tuning process with Llama-3 70B precision and offers the ability to ask questions about the data, all from a local domain on premises.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive the ‘Best of Show’ award at FMS for the most innovative AI Application,” said KS Pua, CEO of Phison. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in making GenAI affordable and accessible for all sized companies. We are excited to continue to innovate and provide our customers with top-notch aiDAPTIV+ products.”

aiDAPTIV+ is a hybrid hardware and software solution that unlocks large model training. Prior to the release of aiDAPTIV+ to the market, small and medium-sized businesses have dealt with limited technology options offering small and imprecise training without the ability to scale beyond 7B model training. Phison’s aiDAPTIV+ solution enables significantly larger model fine-tuning to allow users to run workloads previously reserved for data centers.

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299) is a global leader in NAND Flash controller IC and storage solutions. We provide a variety of services from controller design, system integration, IP licensing to total turnkey solutions, covering applications across SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD and USB interfaces, reaching out to consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. As an active member of industry associations, Phison is on the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI-SIG, MIPI, NVMe and IEEE-SA.

FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, produced by Conference ConCepts, is the world’s largest conference and exhibition dedicated to the latest trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of high-speed memory and storage technologies. It covers applications within AI, enterprise IT infrastructure, High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), cloud environments, high-performance computing, and mobile and embedded systems. FMS also showcases cutting-edge technology trends across all aspects of high-performance memory and storage, presenting the industry’s most innovative products, and also the rapidly growing storage market including mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups. These all drive the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory, storage, SSD, and HDD markets. FMS brings together customers, IT professionals, analysts, and industry leaders to explore the forefront of memory and storage. With a renewed focus on inclusivity and forward-thinking, FMS is committed to shaping the future of storage applications, particularly their intersection with artificial intelligence. Notable features include the FMS Timeline, Invited Talks from renowned experts, analyst panels on industry trends, the Professional Development Series, Chat with the Experts sessions, FMS Lifetime Achievement Award, Best of Show Awards, and a reception celebrating the SuperWomen of FMS. For more information visit FutureMemoryStorage.com

