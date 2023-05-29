Phison Showcases Pioneering Storage Solutions and High-Speed Transmission at Computex 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dramless—Phison Electronics (8299 TT), a global leader in NAND controllers and storage solutions, will showcase its high-speed transmission and storage solutions at the annual Taipei International Computer Show (COMPUTEX) in Taiwan. At COMPUTEX, Phison will illuminate the future of intelligent storage. The show kicks off on Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2.





Building upon its globally acclaimed flagship PCIe 5.0 SSD PS5026-E26 storage solution, Phison Electronics will unveil its latest offering at COMPUTEX. The new addition is the PCIe 5.0 DRAM-less SSD controller PS5031-E31T, featuring a 7nm process that ensures low power consumption. With an impressive maximum read/write performance of 10.5GB/s, it represents a PCIe 5.0 SSD storage solution that excels in performance and power efficiency. In addition, Phison will introduce the next-generation PCIe 4.0 DRAM-less SSD controller PS5027-E27T, engineered with a 12nm process and offering a remarkable maximum read/write speed of 7400/6400 MB/s. It is anticipated that the PCIe 5.0 PS5031-E31T and PCIe 4.0 PS5027-E27T SSD storage solutions will comprehensively meet the diverse needs of PC OEM partners and customers.

Phison will also demonstrate the company’s suite of enterprise SSD storage solutions, designed to accommodate the intensive data associated with the rise of AI servers and cloud services. These include the PCIe 4.0 SSD X1 and P1 storage solutions, which support Dual-port and Single-port, respectively, and offer a maximum capacity of 32TB. Additionally, Phison will present the PCIe 5.0 PS5026-E26DC and PCIe 4.0 PS5018-E18DC storage solutions in the new E1.S form factor. These offerings are designed to assist enterprises, data centers, cloud services, and AI servers in overcoming various challenges in enterprise storage applications.

“Technology is advancing at a tenfold pace and countries worldwide are increasing their investments in the semiconductor field after experiencing chip shortages,” said K.S. Pua, Phison’s CEO. “Technological innovation has become one of the most important topics globally. Storage and high-speed data transmission play a crucial role in all technological innovations. Leveraging the success of being the first in the world to receive PCI-SIG certification for the PCIe 5.0 PS7101 Redriver IC, Phison has introduced the next generation of PCIe 5.0 Redriver ICs: the PS7102 (8-Channel) and PS7103 (16-Lane). These new solutions are specifically designed to assist global customers in overcoming signal attenuation issues in high-speed applications.”

Pua further adds, ”The rise of generative AI such as ChatGPT will positively impact the demand for AI servers and storage by becoming ubiquitous in various NAND storage applications, including mobile voice recognition, computer-assisted software, industrial automation, and autonomous driving systems. All of these applications are closely related to NAND storage products. In response to these emerging demands, Phison has introduced NAND storage solutions that cater to various applications, including the PS8361 controller, Phison’s first UFS 4.0-compliant controller suitable for high-end mobile devices; the next-generation industrial-grade PCIe 4.0 SSD storage solution PS5021-E21TI that can withstand harsh environments; the high-end PCIe 4.0 PS5021-E21TI MPT5 BGA SSD; and UFS 3.1 PS8317 MUM7 storage solutions that comply with AEC-Q100 automotive standards. These offerings provide comprehensive support for customers in creating value-added NAND storage solutions, and contribute to Phison’s future growth.”

More than 1,000 global brands are expected to exhibit, focusing on six major themes: high performance, computing, artificial intelligence applications, next-gen connectivity, hyperreality, innovations and startups, and sustainability.

[PHISON’s Quick Facts]

Over 22 years experiences in NAND controller IC design and module integration.

Over 3,800 employees globally, and more than 70% are engineers

Nearly 2,000 memory-related patents globally.

Target long-term revenue of NT$100 billion through the 5+5 growth strategy

The global market share of SSD controller exceeds 20%

NT$60.256B sales revenue in 2022.

Confident that our unique business model can produce consistently strong cashflows and profits over the long-term amidst NAND memory market cycles.

Strongly maintain long-term partnerships with our global NAND flash supply sources and with our downstream module customers.

