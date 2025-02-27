PhireLink BEAD Grant Demonstrates Savings with Tarana ngFWA

Delivering reliable broadband at a fraction of the time and cost of wired solutions, next-generation fixed wireless optimizes BEAD funding to close the digital divide.

FARMERVILLE, La. & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PhireLink, an internet service provider (ISP) in three Southern states, and Tarana, creator of next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) broadband technology, today announced their winning BEAD bid to cover unserved and underserved locations in Louisiana. Deploying ngFWA-powered networks, PhireLink’s deployment will cost roughly half of what it would take to reach their BEAD serviceable locations (BSLs) with fiber, without degradation to service speed or reliability for the end-user.

PhireLink is one of three operators that successfully bid Tarana technology for BEAD in Louisiana. This use case indicates a critically important path to the BEAD program’s success. With the agility of ngFWA deployments, states can cover unserved and underserved communities with their allocated BEAD funds, delivering a fiber-class broadband experience to close the digital divide at a fraction of the time or cost of full-fiber deployments.

States that deploy ngFWA will also benefit from the expanded reach of high-speed wireless networks, not only delivering more cost-effective service far sooner than with wired solutions, but also introducing healthy competition to the broadband market in nearby communities, making quality internet more accessible for all.

Bill Stueber, Senior Partner at Telecom Partners Group and Senior FWA Architecture Advisor to PhireLink, said, “Tarana tech is no different than fiber to our subscribers. They still get the reliable, high-speed broadband they need, and for us, we can connect them for half the cost it takes to reach their homes with fiber. It’s a very efficient use of grant funds and allows us to cover more areas much sooner.”

PhireLink is already finding success with ngFWA in Slidell, Louisiana, where they are covering more than 16,000 homes from a single tower. While hundreds of these residents only had access to 1 Mbps service through legacy solutions previously, now they can select plans from 100 to 500 Mbps. Read more about PhireLink’s ngFWA deployment in this case study.

Basil Alwan, CEO of Tarana, added, “We are very excited about PhireLink’s BEAD win in Louisiana and proud to be part of the solution for closing the digital divide in their state. Their successful bid further solidifies ngFWA’s place in the American broadband landscape.”

About PhireLink

PhireLink is a broadband internet service provider delivering high-quality, high-speed internet across rural America. At PhireLink, we’re more than just an internet provider — we’re neighbors, dedicated to bringing the power of high-speed connectivity to every corner of the communities we serve. We’re driven by one simple goal: level the playing field and ensure everyone, no matter where they live, has access to the limitless opportunities the internet provides. To learn more, visit PhireLink.com.

About Telecom Partners Group

Telecom Partners Group is a trusted advisor to network operators navigating the complex world of telecom infrastructure deployments, expansions, and acquisitions. With 40+ years of industry leadership, we specialize in network strategy, planning and deployment across wireless and fiber deployments ensuring that both investors and operators make informed, profitable decisions. For broadband operators, we offer hands-on expertise in designing and executing scalable, high-performance networks that balance fiber-optic reliability with next-generation FWA agility to maximize ROI. Connect with Bill Stueber at bill@tpgllp.com.

About Tarana

Tarana’s mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and over $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has since been embraced by more than 250 service providers in 24 countries. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Learn more at www.taranawireless.com.

For Tarana:

The Guyer Group

tarana@theguyergroup.com