PHINIA Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PHINIA Inc. (“PHINIA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PHIN), a leader in premium fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket products, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per common share, payable on June 14, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2024.


About PHINIA

PHINIA is an independent, market-leading, premium solutions and components provider with over 100 years of manufacturing expertise and industry relationships, with a strong brand portfolio that includes DELPHI®, DELCO REMY® and HARTRIDGE®. With over 13,000 employees across 44 locations in 20 countries, PHINIA is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA.

Across commercial vehicles and industrial applications (heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks, off-highway construction, marine, aviation, and agricultural), and light vehicles (passenger cars, trucks, vans and sport-utility), we develop fuel systems, electrical systems and aftermarket solutions designed to keep combustion engines operating at peak performance, while at the same time investing in advanced technologies to unlock the potential of alternative fuels.

By providing what the market needs today to become more efficient and sustainable, while also developing innovative products and solutions for a cleaner tomorrow, we are the partner of choice for a diverse array of commercial vehicle, industrial, light vehicle and aftermarket customers – powering our shared journey toward a cleaner tomorrow.

(DELCO REMY is a registered trademark of General Motors LLC, licensed to PHINIA Technologies Inc.)

