Phillip Sarofim’s Trousdale Ventures Leads CesiumAstro Series B+ Funding Round

Visionary Venture Capital Firm Helps to Further the Expansion of Growing Global Startup Specializing in Mission-Ready Space Communications Technology

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trousdale Ventures, a global venture capital firm founded by Phillip Sarofim, announces its role as lead investor in the oversubscribed Series B+ financing of CesiumAstro, a leader in space communications technology. Trousdale Ventures’ investment will enhance CesiumAstro’s R&D, manufacturing capabilities, and facility expansion domestically and internationally.





Austin, Texas-based CesiumAstro designs and manufactures advanced space-based communication systems for the defense, government, and commercial markets. Their products, based on active phased array technology, optimize capacity and data rates to meet the growing demand for bandwidth. CesiumAstro’s distinguished customer list includes Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Rocket Lab, and NASA.

“Trousdale Ventures exists to support founders and companies driving positive change,” said Sarofim. “CesiumAstro’s innovative technology offers national security solutions and next-gen connectivity, making it an ideal company for us to support in its next phase of growth.”

Trousdale Ventures’ investment validates CesiumAstro’s groundbreaking approach to space communications technology. The company’s Vireo multi-beam Ka-band active phased array payload and provider-agnostic Skylark SATCOM terminal are revolutionizing the industry. Vireo supports multiple simultaneous beams, enhancing communication efficiency and reliability, while Skylark ensures compatibility across various satellite networks, setting new standards for versatility and performance. This investment will enable CesiumAstro to push the boundaries of space technology and strengthen its market leadership.

“We are thrilled to announce our investment in CesiumAstro,” said Sachin Seth, Principal at Trousdale Ventures. “CesiumAstro exemplifies the innovative and forward-thinking companies we are proud to support. Our partnership will drive significant advancements in space tech and yield substantial returns for both our investors and the broader space industry.”

About Trousdale Ventures:

Trousdale Ventures is a privately held investment firm led by Founding Partner and CEO Phillip Sarofim. Its portfolio of groundbreaking companies improves quality of life by fueling advances in space and mobility, climate tech, and technology-driven health and wellness. Trousdale Ventures seeks to overcome barriers in the fields of health, productivity, and sustainability by democratizing wellness and accelerating innovation. For more information, visit www.trousdale.vc.

About CesiumAstro:

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Colorado, California, and the United Kingdom, CesiumAstro builds high-throughput, software-defined phased array communications payloads for airborne and space platforms, including satellites, missiles, UASs, and more. CesiumAstro’s full-stack, multi-mission hardware and software solutions enable a range of commercial, government, and defense objectives. CesiumAstro provides full in-house design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities based on the ISO AS9100 standard. To learn more, visit CesiumAstro.com.

